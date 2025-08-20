In an ideal world, we would all be able to have our own dedicated home cinema – space and budget be damned. But that’s just not the reality we live in, and sacrifices must be made.

I’m lucky enough to have my own portable projector as part of my home cinema, but my current set-up doesn’t really allow for multiple people to get in on the fun.

So, when the opportunity arose for a few of my friends to get together for a movie night at mine, as the allocated tech expert I knew I had to step up my game.

That would mean getting a projector screen into my flat. But, being short on space in a London flat share, this just isn't realistic for regular use. So why is a projector screen necessary?

Quite simply, it means the projector can perform to the best of its abilities. If you use a plain wall, conventional paint isn’t designed to reflect light in an even way and, no matter how smooth the plaster on the surface, the light will be scattered.

A sheet is just as bad, adding a lack of flatness to that sorry list of failings. With all that in mind, getting a proper screen is the only way to go as it lets the projector show off its best detail, colour and contrast.

However, with our Sustainability Week in my mind, I wasn’t just going to buy a full-blown projector screen for a one-off movie event and spend more than I can afford.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instead, I turned to a good old community resource. Enter the Library of Things, a London-based service which allows you rent objects for short periods. You can borrow anything from a leaf-blower to a tent, a sewing machine to a projector screen. There's also the option to rent a projector too if you are really in a bind.

For £6 a day, you can rent out the 60-inch screen online and then collect it at your local library. With over 20 locations across the capital, you are bound to have one near you if you live in London. There are also plenty of similar initiatives in other parts of the country and, no doubt, around the world.

Securing the goods

(Image credit: Future)

With all that in mind, it was time to get the party going. I headed off to my local library with as a big a bag as I could find clutched in my hands.

After entering my code at the lockers just inside the library's entrance, I heard the satisfying click of the locker popping open to reveal the screen, or rather, 'Leicester the Projector Screen'.

Leicester was much heavier and longer than I expected, so heaving it around on the tube was a bit of a trek and the bag was certainly no use. The website says that even though it weighs 8.1kg, it should be easy to take on public transport. Hmm.

After carrying Leicester five stops on the tube and setting it up in my living room, it worked an absolute treat!

You might be thinking what's the actual benefit of renting instead of just buying the darn thing? Well, for the amount of use I got out of the screen, it worked out a whole lot cheaper. The same model is available to buy for around £115, but this rental with an included membership price of £2.50 cost me under £10 for one day's use.

On top of that, borrowing rather than buying something new is much better for the environment. That's because every time we buy a piece of kit first-hand, we contribute to a system where fossil fuels and rare metals are extracted to make and ship the product.

Of course, there are occasions where buying your own piece of home cinema kit will result in plenty of long-term use. But if you are looking for a piece of tech kit as a one-off where it would otherwise sit unused for the rest of its life, this is a great alternative.

MORE:

Do hi-fi and home cinema fanatics care about sustainability?

Here are the best projectors right now

Projector screens: everything you need to know