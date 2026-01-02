Samsung has announced The Freestyle+, the Korean company's latest portable projector.

As the name suggests, The Freestyle+ is the successor to The Freestyle, Samsung's imaginative and flexible portable projector.

The Freestyle+ will retain the compact design of its predecessor, but adds new AI capabilities and increases the brightness.

Front and centre of these new AI capabilities is AI OptiScreen, an AI-powered screen optimisation technology that automatically adjusts the picture for different surfaces and environments.

The technology includes 3D Auto Keystone that corrects distortion when projecting onto uneven surfaces, Real-Time Focus which continuously adjusts focus as the projector moves, and Wall Calibration which analyses the colour of the projection surface.

The Freestyle+ promises instant point and play functionality, allowing you to quickly start watching wherever you choose to set up the projector.

Other new features include a claimed brightness of 430 ISO lumens, twice as bright as the previous Freestyle, and Vision AI Companion, which promises "more natural, conversational interaction with on-screen content".

Those already in the Samsung ecosystem can rejoice, as newly added Q-Symphony support allows the projector to work in sync with compatible Samsung soundbars.

The Freestyle+ will launch in the UK in the first half of the year, though there's no word on pricing just yet.

The original Freestyle launched at £999 / $900 / AU$1299, while the second generation came in cheaper at £899 / $800/ AU$1299.

We may well hear more in the coming days, as the Freestyle+ will be showcased at CES 2026, which gets started on Sunday 4th January.

Samsung is one of a number of brands to make CES announcements early – Hisense also unveiled two new 4K laser projectors, while Samsung revealed one of its most important TVs for 2026.

We'll be on the ground at CES, so be sure to check out our coverage for hands-on first impressions of the sound and vision products that matter.

