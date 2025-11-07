The Black Friday deals are rolling in – but I'm holding out for a bargain on the portable projector I use every day

In an ideal world, we would all have the space and cash to be able to have a full-fat projector that offers top-notch picture quality. But we can't have it all.

That's why many people, myself included, opt for a small portable projector to satisfy their big-screen needs. And with Black Friday getting into full swing, there are a whole host of deals that have already popped up on various retail sites.

But which products are worth your time? Enter the Xgimi MoGo 4 – a dinky little model with lots to love.

At the moment, the MoGo 4 is available at its launch price of £509 at Amazon. But in previous sales events, we have seen it drop down to £429 – and now the product has been out for a little longer, we have an inkling it could drop even further.

The portable model offers vibrant picture quality and a reasonably punchy sound performance, as well as an easy set-up that is great for taking the little unit with its big-screen potential on the go.

When we had this four-star model in our test room, we liked its “sharp and punchy picture” as well as its lightweight design.

We say in our review, when watching Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: “The MoGo 4 manages to portray a nicely balanced picture, with the branches of trees in the background appearing crisp.”

While the sound quality remains pretty localised, we are impressed by its clarity when it comes to voices. Still, if you want to upgrade your sound system to the next level, you would be better off investing in a separate speaker or soundbar system.

Its can-shaped body makes it easy to take with you on the go and is easy to pop in a bag and take on a trip. A small remote control also comes attached to the projector’s body, so you don’t need to worry about lugging multiple components around.

As there’s not much space in my room for a full-fat 75-inch OLED (one day…), I have recently been using the MoGo 4 for evening movie nights as much as I can.

If you're not sure which portable projector is easy to live with and gives a good bang for your buck, the Xgimi MoGo 4 is certainly worth a second look. And I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for an even lower price this Black Friday...

Amazon: browse all of today's best deals

B&W speakers: save £200

Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100

Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV

Denon AV receiver: save £500

Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299

ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199

Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169

John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs

Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals

Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers

TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals