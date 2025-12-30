LG has announced a rival to one of Samsung’s most controversial TVs

News
By published

Will LG’s lifestyle TV offer style and substance?

The 65-inch LG Gallery TV, pictured wall-mounted in a stark, white apartment
(Image credit: LG)

LG has unveiled a new Gallery TV, marking its latest attempt to take on Samsung's The Frame range.

The TV (not to be confused with LG's G-series 'Gallery' OLEDs) has been announced hot on the heels of the firm’s swish new MRGB95 range, which is the first set to launch using its new Micro RGB Evo TV panel tech.

The Gallery TV, which will be available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, comes with a white bezel or an optional lightwood add-on cover. Despite its “premium” looks, LG is marketing the set to “lifestyle” consumers who want a TV that “looks like a work of art when not in use".

But this is neither a Micro RGB TV nor an OLED. Instead, it is an LCD set with a Mini LED backlight. We don't have the full specs of the panel, but the core technology puts the Gallery TV roughly on par with Samsung’s competing lifestyle Frame TVs.

Despite being pitched as “made for the Gallery TV with frame”, the app is available on all recent LG sets.

This is why the Canvas TV, which is the only modern lifestyle set we’ve managed to review recently, struggled. While it looks stylish, its picture is nowhere near what you would usually expect from a TV at its price – or even much lower.

We won’t be able to tell if this is the case with the LG Gallery TV with frame until we get more technical information and a sample in for review. But we can't help but feel a little worried, given the relatively conservative headline specs.

These are the best TVs we’ve reviewed

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.