LG has announced a rival to one of Samsung’s most controversial TVs

LG has unveiled a new Gallery TV, marking its latest attempt to take on Samsung's The Frame range.

The TV (not to be confused with LG's G-series 'Gallery' OLEDs) has been announced hot on the heels of the firm’s swish new MRGB95 range, which is the first set to launch using its new Micro RGB Evo TV panel tech.

The Gallery TV, which will be available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, comes with a white bezel or an optional lightwood add-on cover. Despite its “premium” looks, LG is marketing the set to “lifestyle” consumers who want a TV that “looks like a work of art when not in use".

But this is neither a Micro RGB TV nor an OLED. Instead, it is an LCD set with a Mini LED backlight. We don't have the full specs of the panel, but the core technology puts the Gallery TV roughly on par with Samsung’s competing lifestyle Frame TVs.

Running the show is LG's Alpha 7 AI processor. This chip is usually found in the company's entry-level and mid-range sets – further indication of where LG is pitching the Gallery TV's performance.

LG’s marketing the set’s Gallery+ functionality as its main selling point. The service was unveiled in August last year. It offers a free artwork tier that lets the set cycle through 100 pieces of artwork per month.

There’s also a paid tier that grants access to over 4500 pieces. As a bonus, it also has an AI service that lets users “create their own artwork” using Google’s Gemini platform.

Despite being pitched as “made for the Gallery TV with frame”, the app is available on all recent LG sets.

No further technical details on the Gallery TV with frame, including its price, release date or ports, have been revealed at this stage.

LG is one of many companies looking to break into the lifestyle TV market. Hisense launched a lifestyle-focused Canvas TV (55S7N), which earned a disappointing two-star rating from our reviewers last year.

TCL has also made moves into the market, unveiling a new lifestyle focussed NXTVISION range in September 2025.

Traditionally, lifestyle sets have been a controversial category for cinephiles and serious movie fans, as they place aesthetics over picture quality and specifications.

This is why the Canvas TV, which is the only modern lifestyle set we’ve managed to review recently, struggled. While it looks stylish, its picture is nowhere near what you would usually expect from a TV at its price – or even much lower.

We won’t be able to tell if this is the case with the LG Gallery TV with frame until we get more technical information and a sample in for review. But we can't help but feel a little worried, given the relatively conservative headline specs.

