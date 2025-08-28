Samsung’s The Frame has a new challenger in LG’s cheaper art-store alternative

LG is taking a swing at Samsung’s The Frame’s with its own TV lifestyle art store – the LG Gallery+.

This will allow an LG TV to act as a TV and an art frame, so when it is not playing a film or a show, the screen can display artwork or play music.

The LG Gallery+ features over 4000 pieces of art that the brand says shapes “the ambiance of a space through art, creativity and atmosphere”. Some of the art available includes Vincent van Gogh's A Wheatfield, as well as game art from titles such as Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six.

A selection of smart features are on the cards too, including AI Brightness Control, which adjusts the picture depending on the room’s lighting conditions.

Susan Noonan, chief commercial officer at National Gallery Global comments: “Through LG Gallery+, homes around the world now have access to our curated masterpieces, offering moments of reflection, inspiration and beauty beyond the Gallery walls.”

There’s no word on pricing from LG yet, but we know there are two pricing brackets. There will be a free light version, as well as a premium monthly subscription for those in the US and Europe. LG is rolling it out on LG's 2025 OLED and LCD TVs first.

Samsung’s The Frame comes in at quite a hefty price, costing £1299 / $1500 / AU$1799 for the 55-inch model. That means LG’s cheaper alternative could be a good option for those on a budget.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hisense also tried to challenge The Frame with its own art TV – the Hisense Canvas. When we had the 55-inch model in our test rooms, its low-quality audio performance and poor contrast failed to impress, which ultimately earned it a two-star rating.

If the LG Gallery+ represents the brand dipping its toes into the lifestyle TV market, it could spell more serious competition for Samsung’s The Frame.

MORE:

I'm puzzled by the lack of Samsung The Frame rivals – where's your imagination, Sony et al?

Here's our review of the Hisense Canvas TV

Check out the best TVs right now