The Wharfedale Diamond launched back in 1982 as a single speaker. It enjoyed such success, however, that it was subsequently turned into a whole range. Now, 43 years later, comes the latest version, the Diamond 12.i.

It follows the Diamond 12 range, which won a phenomenal 14 What Hi-Fi? Awards since its launch in 2020. The Diamond 12.i refines the design and bass-reflex port while remaining at the same high-value price. Inflation? What inflation?

The 12.i range comprises five models: three standmount speakers and two floorstanders. There's also a centre speaker and effects speakers for home cinema use (the latter add height channels for more immersive formats such as Dolby Atmos).

The existing Diamond 12 range's four wood-effect finishes are replaced by three new, more contemporary, options: Deep Black, Stone Grey and Classic Walnut.

The low-frequency performance has also been tweaked, with the introduction of a redesigned bass-reflex port and revised internal damping. Wharfedale promises “improved bass clarity and control”, with more articulate low frequencies, enhanced transitions between bass and midrange, and a more consistent spatial performance, regardless of speaker placement.

The drive units are the same as the previous generation, but benefit from tighter production tolerances.

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

They feature the same Klarity driver diaphragms as on the Diamond 12 Series, which should deliver a sound which is both “accurate and highly engaging”.

If it's anything like the Diamond 12.1, we should be in for a treat – we called them “surprisingly sophisticated standmounters for their size and price.”

Wharfedale says it hasn't cut any corners in the construction, too. The cabinet walls are made from sections of wood fibre board of varying thickness, constructed in a way that is intended to minimise the effect of any sound interference from the cabinet itself for a greater sonic purity.

Intelligent Spot Bracing sees a wooden brace connect opposing walls in such a way that minimises resonance transferring between walls.

The Diamond 12.i range goes on sale in December at the prices below. These are the same as the equivalent Diamond 12 models when they launched in 2020, which is quite an achievement.

Diamond 12.0i (standmounter): £199 per pair (around $260 / AU$400)

Diamond 12.1i (standmounter): £249 per pair (around $325 / AU$500)

Diamond 12.2i (standmounter): £299 per pair (around $400 / AU$600)

Diamond 12.3i (floorstander): £499 per pair (around $650 / AU$1000)

Diamond 12.4i (floorstander): £699 per pair (around $900 / AU$1400)

Diamond 12.Ci (home cinema centre speaker): £229 (around $300 / AU$470)

Diamond 12 3Di (home cinema effects speaker): £349 per pair (around $450 / AU$700)

