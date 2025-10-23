Traditionally, floorstanding speakers is one of the most hotly contested hi-fi categories when it comes to crowning What Hi-Fi? Award-winners.

And, although the biggest moves in 2025 have come in the standmount speakers category, we have still seen some big changes when it comes to Award-winning floorstanders.

We have handed out Awards to three brand-new winners, in addition to two models that will be familiar to regular readers.

Fyne Audio flicks into gear

The headline news is that Fyne Audio has swooped down to pick up two What Hi-Fi? gongs for its F501E and F502S floorstanders.

It has been a great year for the Scottish brand, which has developed a reputation for producing very capable, sensibly priced speakers since it first arrived on the scene in 2017.

And the F501E (pictured above) really left its mark on our review team. Such has been its impact that the speakers actually managed to usurp not one but two previous Award-winners from Q Acoustics (the 5040 and 5050).

The Fyne Audio floorstanders deliver strong dynamics and a naturally fluid delivery, their coaxial driver configuration majoring in clarity and organisation.

This amazing spread of sonic talents, combined with some extremely aggressive pricing, makes the F501E a seriously tempting proposition and easy to recommend.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The second entry from Fyne Audio sits a couple of price points up. The F502S (pictured above) are hugely entertaining floorstanders with a wonderfully integrated and consistent sound, which brings music to life.

They are certainly an entertaining and authoritative listen, but the F502S are also capable of subtlety and nuance when the music demands it.

The third winner this year takes the form of the ProAc D20R, a high-quality compact pair of towers which takes the art of expression, insight and dynamics at this price to a new level.

They’re an engaging listen, with a great sense of drive and a wonderfully articulate, fluid midrange, which will appeal to all.

Wharfedale and PMC return!

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Alongside the three new winners, the category has a couple of previous Award-winners in the line-up. The Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 have become part of the furniture here, with this Award being their third in a row.

They still produce a scintillating performance for not a lot of money and are ideal for anyone looking to build a floorstander-based entry-level system on a budget.

Like Wharfedale, PMC is picking up its third Award in as many years for the Prodigy 5. These slimline floorstanders (pictured above) have continued to impress us throughout 2025 thanks to their punchy sense of rhythm and expertly balanced sound. As an all-round proposition at the money, they are tough to beat.

This just leaves us with the unenviable task of picking our Product of the Year from this talented line-up. Be sure to check back on whathifi.com on the night of 13th November, when all will be revealed.

