Klipsch's desktop speaker system teases a “dynamic, powerful sound” and plenty of connectivity options

US audio manufacturer Klipsch has announced its latest desktop speaker system, the ProMedia Lumina. Designed to “meet the demands of gamers, content creators, and casual listeners,” the new system promises “legendary” sound combined with a range of connectivity options and customisable listening modes.

The two-way speakers deploy Klipsch’s 25mm tweeter coupled with the brand's patented ‘MicroTractrix’ horn, designed for low audio distortion alongside “pinpoint clarity” and more controlled sonic dispersion.

A 7.6cm midrange teases “dynamic, powerful detail” from the middle frequencies, while a ported, slimline subwoofer with a 16.5cm side-firing driver has been designed to bring the bass and maximise lower-end quality in tight spaces.

The ProMedia Lumina system has been designed for versatility and ease of use, promising to accommodate a wide range of use cases via its Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C and a 3.5mm auxiliary connectivity options.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Further flexibility comes from Klipsch’s various provided listening options. The Lumina offers ‘Music’ and ‘Movie’ sound modes, as well as a six-band EQ and a ‘Virtual Surround’ mode that delivers an enhanced spatial effect for a more immersive gaming experience.

A neighbour-friendly ‘Night Mode’, meanwhile, controls the bass and reduces the overall volume to more considerate levels.

Each ProMedia Lumina satellite speaker features five ambient LED Light Modes. Users can also use the on-board Klipsch Control App to personalise the lighting to their particular taste.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Vincent Bonacorsi, Klipsch's COO: “With modern connectivity, intelligent controls, and our signature horn-loaded clarity, the ProMedia Lumina proves that true high-performance sound belongs everywhere – even on your desk.”

The Klipsch ProMedia Lumina is available now in the US, priced at $380. The system is listed at £369 / €399 / AU$899 in further regions, with global availability arriving in January 2026.

MORE:

Want to upgrade your desktop setup? Read our Ruark MR1 Mk3 review

Best computer speakers 2025: upgrade your desktop audio with our 5 expert picks

Looking for something more traditional? Here are our best budget hi-fi speakers