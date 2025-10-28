Triangle’s upgraded Capella 2 speakers land with Spotify and Tidal support

The second-generation Capella system adds streaming services, ethernet connectivity and a dedicated subwoofer output

Triangle Capella 2
(Image credit: Triangle)

Triangle has announced the Capella 2, an updated version of its Triangle Capella wireless active speaker system that seems to address several shortcomings we identified in the original’s review.

The French manufacturer has revamped the Stereo Hub 2 network player, for a start, which now includes native support for Spotify Connect Lossless and Tidal Connect – features conspicuously absent from the first-generation system at launch,

The hub also gains an ethernet port for more stable network connections, along with the existing Wi-Fi connectivity for those who’d rather do away with more cables.

Another notable addition is a dedicated subwoofer output, adjustable via Triangle’s Capella app, allowing users to add low-frequency reinforcement to the system.

Elsewhere, there’s a new USB-C rechargeable remote control, making for quick and easy top-ups.

Triangle Capella 2

(Image credit: Triangle)

When we reviewed the original Capella, we praised its energetic delivery, tight and agile bass, and impressive stereo imaging.

We found it particularly adept at communicating musical energy, though we noted it traded some top-end refinement for attack and speed.

The system did, however, demonstrate excellent grip and control, outperforming similarly priced passive alternatives in that regard.

However, we felt it needed more sweetness and natural warmth in the midrange, and its feature set required improvement – criticisms Triangle appears to have addressed with this second generation.

We haven't yet tested the Capella 2 though, so we'll reserve our final judgement until we can get a pair into our test rooms.

The Triangle Capella 2 is priced at €2499 for the complete system, including both speakers, the Stereo Hub 2, and accessories. The optional S05 speaker stands cost €279 per pair.

UK, US and Australian pricing and availability have not been confirmed at the time of writing. The system will be available in early 2026.

Esat Dedezade
