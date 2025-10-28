Triangle has announced the Capella 2, an updated version of its Triangle Capella wireless active speaker system that seems to address several shortcomings we identified in the original’s review.

The French manufacturer has revamped the Stereo Hub 2 network player, for a start, which now includes native support for Spotify Connect Lossless and Tidal Connect – features conspicuously absent from the first-generation system at launch,

The hub also gains an ethernet port for more stable network connections, along with the existing Wi-Fi connectivity for those who’d rather do away with more cables.

Another notable addition is a dedicated subwoofer output, adjustable via Triangle’s Capella app, allowing users to add low-frequency reinforcement to the system.

The hub itself is powered by a Cortex A53 Quad-Core processor running at 1.5GHz, which Triangle claims delivers improved responsiveness compared to the original.

The speakers themselves retain the WiSA wireless tech that connects them to the hub, promising very low latency while supporting hi-res audio up to 24-bit/96kHz.

Each speaker packs 100W of Class D bi-amplification, with separate amplifiers and DACs for the 25mm magnesium alloy horn tweeter, and 165mm natural cellulose pulp mid/bass driver.

Triangle has also expanded the connectivity options to include HDMI eARC with CEC support, three optical inputs, plus coaxial, USB-B, RCA stereo, and 3.5mm inputs.

Wireless options include Bluetooth 5.2, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and UPnP/DLNA, along with Roon Ready certification.

The system offers automatic room calibration via iOS devices or Triangle's optional Zen microphone, along with manual EQ adjustment through the app.

Elsewhere, there’s a new USB-C rechargeable remote control, making for quick and easy top-ups.

Aesthetically, the Capella 2 introduces three new finishes – Space Black, English Green, and Oak – joining the existing Astral Blue and Space White options.

(Image credit: Triangle)

When we reviewed the original Capella, we praised its energetic delivery, tight and agile bass, and impressive stereo imaging.

We found it particularly adept at communicating musical energy, though we noted it traded some top-end refinement for attack and speed.

The system did, however, demonstrate excellent grip and control, outperforming similarly priced passive alternatives in that regard.

However, we felt it needed more sweetness and natural warmth in the midrange, and its feature set required improvement – criticisms Triangle appears to have addressed with this second generation.

We haven't yet tested the Capella 2 though, so we'll reserve our final judgement until we can get a pair into our test rooms.

The Triangle Capella 2 is priced at €2499 for the complete system, including both speakers, the Stereo Hub 2, and accessories. The optional S05 speaker stands cost €279 per pair.

UK, US and Australian pricing and availability have not been confirmed at the time of writing. The system will be available in early 2026.

