Bluesound is set to launch a redesigned version of its most popular wireless speaker, the Pulse Flex.

The aim for the update, according to Bluesound, was to “make Bluesound’s acclaimed sound signature more accessible without compromising on detail and quality.”

First released in 2015, the Pulse Flex is the most compact and affordable option in the Canadian brand’s multi-room speaker lineup.

We awarded the original version four stars, noting its punchy bass and enthusiastic character. Only some particularly strong rivals in the same price range, such as the Audio Pro Addon C10, meant its rating wasn’t higher.

The new model features a custom-designed SmartDSP amplifier with 50W of power, and has a 10cm woofer and 19mm tweeter.

It supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD256 files and MQA decoding, while multi-room control is provided via the BluOS app. This tried and tested streaming platform supports wireless playback from a variety of popular music services, including Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, along with internet radio and personal media libraries.

There are some quick-touch buttons atop the Flex, but most people are likely to use the BlueOS app for speaker control.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, AirPlay 2 and aptX HD Bluetooth, while wired connectivity is possible via USB-C and an optical/analogue combo jack. The speaker is also Roon Ready.

As well as being a standalone unit, the Flex can be used in pairs for stereo sound. Using it with Bluesound’s Powernode, Pulse Cinema, or Cinema Mini as a rear surround for home cinema or multi-room systems is also possible.

Featuring rounded edges and a minimal design, the Flex wireless speaker is available in three finishes: Black Charcoal, White Pebble Grey, or White Tan. Further customisation is possible through optional accessories such as Bluesound’s WM100 Wall Mount, the FS230 Adjustable Stand, and interchangeable fabric grilles.

Available from 16th December, the new Bluesound Pulse Flex is priced at £279 / $349.

