The WiiM Sound Lite smart speaker arrives with no screen or remote, but a lower price

At just £229, the Sound Lite is £70 cheaper than the full-fat WiiM Sound

A white WiiM Sound Lite smart speaker on a marble tabletop with wooden chairs in the background.
WiiM has launched a cut-down version of its Sound smart speaker. The WiiM Sound Lite is exactly the same as the full-fat Sound, but without the screen and remote. It costs £229 / $229 / AU$399 / €269, which is £70 / $70 / AU$100 / €80 less than the Sound.

WiiM promises its "signature hi-res audio and open-platform streaming", so its sound quality and abilities should be identical to the Sound. But without a remote or 1.8-inch touchscreen, you'll have to control it using the WiiM Home App, which also lets you gives you an EQ, presets, alarms and device groups.

The WiiM Sound Lite is compatible with the WiiM Voice Remote 2, but it doesn't come with it. The remote costs £39 / $39 (around AU$78).

