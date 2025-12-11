WiiM has launched a cut-down version of its Sound smart speaker. The WiiM Sound Lite is exactly the same as the full-fat Sound, but without the screen and remote. It costs £229 / $229 / AU$399 / €269, which is £70 / $70 / AU$100 / €80 less than the Sound.

WiiM promises its "signature hi-res audio and open-platform streaming", so its sound quality and abilities should be identical to the Sound. But without a remote or 1.8-inch touchscreen, you'll have to control it using the WiiM Home App, which also lets you gives you an EQ, presets, alarms and device groups.

The WiiM Sound Lite is compatible with the WiiM Voice Remote 2, but it doesn't come with it. The remote costs £39 / $39 (around AU$78).

The original Sound, also released earlier this year, is a direct rival to the Apple HomePod 2, with similar abilities. Like the Sound, the Sound Lite offers 24-bit/192kHz hi-res playback and 100W peak output from a 4-inch long-throw woofer and dual 1-inch silk-dome tweeters.

AI RoomFit uses your phone to optimise the Sound Lite's audio to your room, and you can pair multiple Sound / Sound Lites together for stereo sound, or it can act as the centre channel in a 5.1 home cinema setup.

As well as Wi-Fi 6E, the Sound Lite has Bluetooth 5.3 and Ethernet connectivity, along with compatibility for Google Cast, Spotify / Tidal / Qobuz Connect, Alexa Cast, DLNA, Roon, and Logitech Media Server.

You can also create a multi-room system using other WiiM devices like the Sound, streamers such as the WiiM Ultra, Pro Plus, Amp Pro streaming amp, and Sub Pro subwoofer.

The Sound Lite goes on sale in early January. At this price, it undercuts the HomePod 2 by the same amount as it does its screened stablemate, the Sound, so if the performance is there, it could be very tempting indeed. We'll have a full review of the WiiM Sound as soon as possible.

