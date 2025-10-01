Fiio has launched its most affordable audio upgrade yet – a diminutive dongle DAC and headphone amplifier called Tiny that costs just £19.99/$19.99.

Promising to unlock hi-res audio playback from smartphones, tablets, laptops and even gaming consoles, it’s positioned as an unintimidating entry point into the dangerously wallet-busting audiophile world.

Despite its compact dimensions, the Tiny packs a DSP chip that enables 10-band parametric EQ adjustment via the Fiio Control app or web interface.

Users can fine-tune frequency response and gain settings, save custom profiles to the cloud, and share their tuning configurations with others.

The device supports PCM audio up to 384kHz/32-bit and DSD256 decoding, making it compatible with lossless and hi-res streams from Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music.

Fiio is offering two versions of the Tiny – the Tiny A features a 3.5mm headphone output alongside a USB-C port that supports pass-through charging at up to 2A/20V, allowing users to charge their device while listening.

The Tiny B replaces the charging capability with dual audio outputs – 3.5mm and 4.4mm jacks in a single-ended architecture – both of which can operate simultaneously for shared listening.

The plug-and-play device is aimed at wired headphones and IEMs, with its metal body using a T-shaped side output design to minimise cable strain.

It includes inline control support for headphone remotes and microphones, while an RGB LED indicates the current sampling rate.

The Tiny plays nice with Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux, and supports both UAC 2.0 and UAC 1.0 modes for compatibility with gaming hardware like the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

If that sounds like a tempting introduction to the world of DACs, you can pick up the Fiio Tiny now, directly from Amazon.

