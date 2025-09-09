Fiio's K13 R2R is a desktop DAC and headphone amplifier that has been "engineered to redefine performance in its category". It builds upon the K11 R2R DAC released last year and offers a slightly bigger design, greater connectivity and more power to drive your headphones.

At the heart of the new model is a fully discrete 24-bit resistor ladder DAC technology that aims to deliver a "natural, organic sound". Paired with Fiio's own error correction algorithm, the new DAC promises ultra-low distortion and a presentation that "combines technical accuracy with a sense of warmth and natural flow".

Further design features strive for "audiophile" levels of performance, including low-noise regulators and dual-independent power supplies for better isolation and improved stability.

The K13 R2R supports hi-res file playback up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD256 files, while its 2400mW of total power should mean it is well-equipped to handle even the most demanding headphones.

For hooking up your favourite cans, the new unit is equipped with 4.4mm balanced and single-ended 6.3mm headphone jacks. Further connections are available in the shape of digital coaxial, optical and USB-C inputs alongside two pairs of line-level RCA and one pair of balanced XLR outputs.

(Image credit: Fiio)

This means the K13 R2R can form the basis of a desktop-based headphone system, it can be plugged into active speakers or amplifiers, and you can also connect other digital sources, such as a CD transport, to it.

You can select gain levels to match your sensitive headphones, there are multiple digital filters available to fine-tune the sound, and you can control further parametric equaliser settings using the Fiio Control app.

The aluminium chassis has been designed for better durability and more effective heat dissipation. The compact unit comes in black and silver finishes, and features a circular window on top to let you peek into the internal circuits.

Around the front, the DAC features a rotary volume knob alongside a digital display showing information on the selected input, sample rate, and filter settings.

The Fiio K13 R2R DAC will be available from this September, priced at £279 / $319 / €319.

