Fiio's four-channel desktop amp aims to deliver smooth sound in a compact, versatile package

Fiio has revealed the newest member of its substantial desktop audio family, the K11 R2R.

Following on from the original K11 headphone amplifier, the new Fiio K11 R2D is billed as being the first DAC/amplifier to offer a four-channel 24-bit resister-to-resistor design which its makers claim results in a smoother, more natural sound output.

The Fiio uses a four-channel fully differential DAC configured to work in stereo, the advantage of which is that there is a potential for improved resolution and reduced distortion. The K11 R2R's internal DAC consists of two precision resistor arrays per channel, while bespoke differential architecture again aims to deliver lower noise than typical headphone amps or DACs, striving for a sound that prioritises smoothness, richness and musicality.

The new desktop amplifier offers support for 32-bit/384kHz and native DSD256 hi-res audio files. The unit boasts single USB-C, coaxial and optical inputs, alongside single 6.35mm single-ended, 4.4mm balanced, coaxial and RCA outputs.

(Image credit: Fiio)

The Fiio K11 R2R gives users the option of choosing playback via either "Non-Oversampling" or "Over-sampling" modes, with the former designed to maintain the original sampling rate for decoding and the OS Mode upsampling audio to a high sampling rate of 384kHz.

Designed to ensure various functions can be accessed simply and quickly, the K11 R2R’s multi-function volume knob is used to power the device on and off, menu operation, volume adjustment, and more. The Fiio logo adorning the top of the unit is illuminated with red, green and blue lighting, to give a quick and clear indication of the current sampling rate of the audio being played.

The Fiio K11 R2R will be available in either obsidian black or midnight silver, priced at £149 / $169.

