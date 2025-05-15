You’re always guaranteed to see to see some tasty high-end hi-fi being exhibited by Mark Levinson at the High End Munich show, and this year is no different.

Say hello to the company’s brand new 600 series of amplifiers. The range consists of three models: the No. 626 preamplifier, No. 632 two-channel power amplifier (both pictured above) and, for those who want power delivered to each of their speakers by a dedicated box, the No. 631 monoblock.

Each amplifier is built on Mark Levinson’s Pure Path circuit philosophy and showcases the brand’s trademark Tectonic industrial design, which blends a machined aluminium chassis, anodised in black, with silver controls. Glass panels on each amp and signature red accents and lighting complete the striking, trademark aesthetics.

The No. 626 dual-mono preamplifier is priced at £24,000 / €28,000 / $25,000 and features Mark Levinson’s fully balanced Pure Path architecture for the analogue section.

The digital number-crunching is powered by its Precision Link III DAC, which supports up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and native DSD through six digital inputs – AES/EBU, two coaxial digital, two optical digital, and USB-C.

Analogue connectivity comes in the shape of two balanced (XLR) and three single-ended (RCA) stereo inputs, a Pure Phono MM/MC phono stage for your turntable and a Main Drive Class A headphone amplifier for connecting a premium pair of audiophile headphones.

Inside, the No. 626 has been designed with modular isolation in mind and includes special shielding of the power supply circuit and digital source circuit from the analogue and phono circuitry.

It also uses twin power supplies and comes fitted with vibration-damped feet to keep the amp isolated.

(Image credit: Mark Levinson)

Both the No. 632 power amplifier £30,000 / €34,000 / $30,000 and No. 631 monoblock £38,000 / €44,000 / $40,000 (pictured above) feature Class A/AB amplification, Pure Path fully balanced signal paths, and meaty toroidal power supplies.

The No. 631 uses an eye-catching floorstanding chassis which stands just under 53cm (21 inches) tall. In keeping with the rest of the series, its chassis has also been machined from aluminium and is anodised in black, featuring a silver plinth as its base.

You’ll find a glass centre panel on the front with red lighting on either side, while the top panel of the amp has a glass Core element with red accent lighting.

The Mark Levinson No. 626, No. 632 and No. 631 amplifiers will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2025.

