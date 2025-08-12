Samsung has launched a new ultra-premium TV for 2025, and it's using a panel technology that we think is going to disrupt the TV scene in a big way.

Primary RGB Tandem OLED might be the new hot topic in the world of OLED, but backlit TVs are about to get their own upgrade in the form of RGB Mini LED (or as Samsung is calling it, Micro RGB); as the name suggests, this panel technology shrinks down the red, green and blue Mini LEDs for more granular backlight control.

Samsung is launching its first Micro RGB at a whopping 115-inch screen size – and the company is making some massive claims regarding the capabilities of this new panel technology.

According to Samsung, each LED measures in at less than 100 micrometres; that's roughly the thickness of the average human hair.

These LEDs are arranged in an “ultra-fine pattern” and can be controlled individually, resulting in what Samsung claims will be a “new benchmark for colour accuracy, contrast and immersive viewing in the ultra-premium TV segment”.

This TV is also running a new AI-enhanced processor, which Samsung is calling the Micro RGB AI engine.

It uses artificial intelligence to analyse content frame by frame and then to optimise the picture and sound in order to create a “more lifelike and immersive picture”.

This processor also unlocks the Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro feature, which can recognise scenes with dull colours and add vibrancy where necessary.

On top of this, Samsung is also including a Micro RGB Precision Colour system, which reportedly delivers colours in the intended way for maximum accuracy, resulting in a claimed 100 per cent coverage of the BT.2020 colour space.

Furthermore, Samsung is adding two popular features from the rest of its 2025 TV lineup to this new super-sized model.

Its Glare Free technology is on board to minimise reflections and intrusions from pesky ambient light, while the Vision AI suite includes a range of AI-backed picture and sound modes, as well as features such as Generative Wallpaper and AI Auto Game Mode.

Rounding out the features of this new TV is, of course, Tizen OS. Samsung's operating system features a wide range of streaming and gaming apps, and the company promises seven years of software updates, which is a nice touch.

It's worth noting that this new Micro RGB technology differs from Samsung's existing Micro LED display system, which currently features on its super-premium The Wall series.

Moreover, it's not the only TV company to be using this next-generation backlighting system. Sony, Hisense, and TCL also have their own models in development, which have been shown at CES and other hands-on events.

Samsung, however, is one of the first to publicly launch its model – though there is a catch.

It is only currently available in the company's home country of South Korea, although it's expected to launch in the United States very soon.

A global rollout is planned after that, with more sizes due to become available in time. We hope that means a more living room-friendly 65-inch version might be on the cards.

You might want to start saving now if you're planning on buying a set with this new TV tech, though: it has launched at 44.9 million Korean Won. Using the power of currency conversion, that translates to a hair-raising £24,000 / £32,000 / AU$50,000.

So, could this be the answer to level the playing field between OLED and backlit TVs? Only time will tell, though we are eager to find out how this new panel technology compares with the currently available options.

