Sure, we can tell you what the best TV is right now – but what about in 10 years' time?
Well, tech journalists are pretty good at future-gazing, too, as we're lucky enough to see plenty of products long before they arrive in shops.
Our friends over at Tom's Guide have decided to take a deep dive into imagining just what the products might look like, from smart glasses to smartphones, robots to AI TVs.
And, it seems the future of TVs promises to be pretty exciting, from MicroLED finally going mainstream to the next-generation in “dream OLED” panels.
But will there be an AI assistant at the heart of all your home entertainment equipment? And do any of us really want that? Tom's Guide's Michael Desjardin has some thoughts on that one...
Head over to the full microsite to see exactly what you should be getting excited about in The World in 2035: A Sneak Peek at the Gadgets of Tomorrow.
