CES 2026 is officially underway, and with it comes a wealth of announcements from countless TV and AV companies.

And there’s exciting news in the world of streaming – Peacock claims it will be the first platform in the industry to support Dolby Vision 2 HDR and Dolby AC-4.

That means it has pipped many big-hitting competitors to the post, including Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV.

It says the “first-of-its-kind technology integration” is anticipated to launch later this year, giving users access to a range of content, including live sports and Peacock Originals in both Dolby Atmos and the new iteration of Vision.

The company says, “Dolby Vision 2 is designed to meet the evolving expectations of today’s viewers and unlock the most out of your television.”

This mirrors Dolby's original claims about Vision 2, which was unveiled at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin last year. The tech is a follow-up to the original standard, designed to offer key things, including more accurate tone mapping.

There's also nifty new powers for directors, including the ability to adjust the frame rate of films and TV shows. The only downside is that we know the tech has specific hardware requirements.

This raises a wider question around what TVs will be able to support Dolby Vision 2 and truly get the most out of the technology.

At CES, LG has already announced that none of its TVs released in 2026 will support Dolby Vision 2, for instance. That includes its flagship OLED TV for the year, the LG G6, as well as the cheaper LG C6. This doesn't necessarily mean LG TVs from this year will never support the technology, but it's currently up in the air.

Samsung's approach is more complicated, as it recently announced the development of HDR10+ Advanced, which is a direct competitor to Dolby Vision 2. This will be supported in the company's 2026 TV lineup, with no news on how this will work with the Dolby technology.

We are expecting other companies to release their own plans on how their products will integrate Dolby Vision 2 and, with our senior staff writer Lewis Epson on the ground at CES, we will keep you updated as soon as we learn the latest information.

