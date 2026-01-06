Move over Apple and Netflix, another streaming service is getting a key Dolby technology first

But will there be TVs to do it justice?

An image of a TV with a still from the live action How To Train Your Dragon, with text reading &#039;Dolby Vision and Atmos&#039; on the RHS.
(Image credit: Peacock / Dolby)

CES 2026 is officially underway, and with it comes a wealth of announcements from countless TV and AV companies.

And there’s exciting news in the world of streaming – Peacock claims it will be the first platform in the industry to support Dolby Vision 2 HDR and Dolby AC-4.

