Our first look at Samsung's flagship 8K TV, Audiolab launches a new amp, we listen to Radiohead like never before, and more

Features
By published

The top hi-fi and home cinema news worth catching up on

Samsung QN990F 8K TV with Rewind logo
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It's Monday, and you know what that means: it's time for another entry in our weekly Rewind column, where we highlight the biggest hi-fi and home cinema stories you might have missed from last week.

What's been happening? We got our first look at the brand new TV and home cinema products coming from Samsung in 2025, while another lucky writer listened to his favourite Radiohead album in a very special setting and on a very special system.

We also published an extensive explainer on the new Primary RGB Tandem OLED TV technology, reviewed Elac's latest budget speakers, and got very excited about the launch of a new Audiolab stereo amplifier.

Let's get into it.

We were wowed by this futuristic projector from Samsung's 2025 AV range

A post shared by What Hi-Fi? (@whathifiuk)

A photo posted by on

Our TV/AV senior staff writer Lewis Empson headed to Frankfurt, Germany for extended hands-on time with Samsung's 2025 AV range, which included the latest TVs such as the S95F QD-OLED TV and the QN990F 8K Mini LED TV, Dolby Atmos soundbars and Frame Pro art TV concepts.

But the one that's got everyone in the office talking is the compact Premier 5 UST projector – which can turn any table into a massive touchscreen tablet with the projected screen! See the Instagram video embedded above to see it in action. Pure wizardry.

Read our hands-on review of the Samsung QN990F 8K TV

What is Primary RGB Tandem OLED TV technology? We explain it all...

A graphic illustrating the improved power efficiency of LG Display's Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel

(Image credit: LG Display)

Firstly, it's a mouthful to say. Secondly, it's a new type of OLED panel technology developed by LG Display that will be used in select LG, Panasonic and Philips TVs in 2025.

What does it offer over traditional OLED, is it better than QD-OLED, and how does it work exactly? Our TV and AV editor Tom Parsons delves into all these questions and explains this new panel technology in detail, along with which TV models will feature it this year.

Read our in-depth explainer: Primary RGB Tandem OLED TV tech explained: how it works, why it’s better than MLA and how it compares with QD-OLED

Radiohead's The Bends as we've never heard it before, to celebrate its 30th anniversary

Bowers & Wilkins Radiohead The Bends event

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Our senior staff writer on the hi-fi/audio side, Harry McKerrell, is a bit of a Radiohead fan. So when we received an invite to hear Radiohead's second album The Bends played in full, on vinyl, on the Bowers & Wilkins speakers that were used to record the original album, with producer John Leckie in attendance and speaking about the recording for its 30th anniversary... well, we sent Harry off to have a grand old time.

To quote from his experience: "To sit immersed in a single album from start to finish served as less of a demonstration of music's intoxicating power and more a reminder of why we, as hi-fi devotees, do what we do – we understand that music isn't an accompaniment to life; it is the main event."

Read the full feature: I heard my favourite Radiohead album on the B&W speakers used to record it – and now I love it even more

Elipson upgrades its unique Planet L speakers for better performance

Elipson Planet L Performance speakers

(Image credit: Elipson)

Remember Elipson's Planet speakers? These stylish and globe-shaped stereo speakers from one of the oldest French hi-fi brands easily stand out from the usual boxy speaker designs, and the Planet L speakers – which we reviewed all the way back in 2012 – have been given a hefty upgrade.

The new Planet L Performance speakers have updated drivers, a whole swathe of eye-catching new finishes, and they promise to deliver faster, more controlled bass, a wider soundstage and clean, detailed sound for a step-up in performance.

Read the full story: These Planet-shaped speakers promise "exceptionally pure sound" with an out-of-this-world design

We tested Elac's third-gen budget standmount speakers

Elac Debut 3.0 DB53 standmount speakers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Elac's Debut B5.2 stereo speakers are one of our favourite budget speakers in recent years, having snagged multiple What Hi-Fi? Award wins for their engaging, capable performance and unfussy nature for an affordable price. This model has been replaced to make way for the new Debut 3.0 range, and we finished testing the updated DB53 budget standmounter.

It's a step forward in many areas, but can it reach the same all-rounder sweet spot that we loved so much about its predecessor?

Read our full Elac Debut 3.0 DB53 review

Audiolab updates five-star 6000 stereo amplifier

Audiolab 6000A MkII amplifier in silver

(Image credit: Audiolab)

One of the biggest news stories in hi-fi dropped at the tail end of the week: the launch of the Audiolab 6000MkII stereo amplifier. The original 6000A integrated amp received a five-star rating from us back in 2018, so a sequel seven years later has our full interest.

The 6000A MkII promises plenty of sonic improvements, a new DAC chip, enhanced internal circuitry, a new HDMI ARC input alongside its usual complement of analogue and digital connections, Bluetooth aptX HD and an updated MM phono stage. Price? £699, which is very competitive in today's market.

Read the story: Audiolab upgrades its five-star 6000A amplifier with a new DAC chip, enhanced circuitry and HDMI ARC

MORE:

Read our Google TV Streamer review

Vinyl records and music streaming both hit landmark highs – but the one growing faster in revenue may surprise you

Vertere's gorgeous DG X turntable features significant updates for a more refined performance overall

Kashfia Kabir
Kashfia Kabir
Hi-Fi and Audio Editor

Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat Jolene away from spinning records.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
What Hi-Fi stand at Bristol with Rewind logo
Rewind: Rega’s latest amp, a treat from Neat, surprise iPhone 16e launch and more
Sony RGB arrangement with Rewind logo
A sneak peek at Sony's next-gen TV tech, our love letter to hi-fi shops, a high-end amp tested and more
Dali Epikore 3 hands on with Rewind logo
Rewind: Next-generation OLED TVs, our verdict on Dali’s latest speakers and more
Rega turtable with Rewind Logo
Rewind: Rega’s new turntable reviewed, fresh rumblings about Sony’s next-gen headphones and more
Wooden speakers in listening room with Rewind logo
Rewind: our verdict on the WiiM Ultra, ProAc D20R, Sony Bravia Projector 8 and more
LG C5 on stand with Rewind logo
The LG C5 OLED TV tested, a world first for headphones, new hi-fi speakers and more
Latest in AV
A render of a couple watching TV in a living room with green beams used to illustrate the sound coming from the soundbar and various other speakers.
Eclipsa Audio: everything you need to know about Samsung’s new Dolby Atmos rival
Samsung QN990F 8K TV with Rewind logo
Our first look at Samsung's flagship 8K TV, Audiolab launches a new amp, we listen to Radiohead like never before, and more
Sony RGB arrangement with Rewind logo
A sneak peek at Sony's next-gen TV tech, our love letter to hi-fi shops, a high-end amp tested and more
LG C5 on stand with Rewind logo
The LG C5 OLED TV tested, a world first for headphones, new hi-fi speakers and more
Pick Of The Month March 2025 5-star products on grey background
WiiM strikes again, the B&W Zeppelin Pro impresses while Technics' latest turntable earns five-stars
In For Review logo over yellow turntable system on table
In for Review: Google’s latest streamer, a Pro-Ject turntable, Cyrus' premium CD player and more
Latest in Features
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
Now is a great time to buy a new OLED TV, but not a 2025 model
George Benson Give Me the Night album cover
This Quincy Jones-produced disco tune has become my go-to test track – and taught me a valuable lesson about hi-fi, too
Samsung QN990F 8K TV with Rewind logo
Our first look at Samsung's flagship 8K TV, Audiolab launches a new amp, we listen to Radiohead like never before, and more
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
Should you pre-order the LG C5? This five-star OLED TV is excellent, but there is a catch
Now Showing David Bowie in Labyrinth
Our AV reviewers revisit a ballsy David Bowie classic, a sci-fi masterpiece and more
KEF LS50 Wireless II streaming speaker system on a desk next to the the Technics SC-CX700
4 things Technics needs to do to beat KEF’s LS50 Wireless II hi-fi system and one area where it’s better