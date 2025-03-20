Vinyl records and music streaming both hit landmark highs – but the one growing faster in revenue may surprise you

News
By published

Total music revenue in the US grew by 3 per cent last year

A woman flicking through stacks of vinyl records in a Rough Trade shop.
(Image credit: Rough Trade)

Last year in the US, paid streaming subscriptions surpassed 100 million for the first time ever while vinyl revenue was the highest it has been since 1984, according to the 2024 report published yesterday by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The annual report, which includes direct reporting from independent labels for the first time, shows that total music revenue in the US grew by 3 per cent last year – to $17.7bn – with the growth down to increases in both streaming and physical format revenue compared to 2023.

The former, unsurprisingly, makes up the lion’s share of that total figure ($14.9B), thanks predominantly to paid subscriptions ($11.7bn) – the majority of the rest comes from things like ad-supported services (such as free YouTube Music and Spotify tiers), digital and customised radio (including SoundExchange distributions for revenues from services like SiriusXM and internet radio stations), and social media platforms. But while streaming avenues dominate revenue share, perhaps surprising is that physical format revenue actually saw larger growth in 2024 – 5.4 per cent compared to 3.6.

Of course, that is largely courtesy of the continuing – increasing, even – popularity of vinyl. Indeed, records have clocked their eighteenth consecutive year of revenue growth, with 2024’s $1.4bn figure the highest revenue has been in 40 years. It counts for almost three-quarters of the year’s total physical format revenue ($2bn), with CDs making up $541m (also a small increase over 2023’s revenue). Somewhat correlating to those revenue figures, vinyl albums (44m) outsold CDs (33m) in units for the third year in a row.

Interestingly, while comprising a tiny percentage of overall physical format revenue, the 'Other Physical' format category, which represents CD and vinyl singles, cassettes, DVD Audio and SACD, saw a growth of over 50 per cent from 2023.

Digital downloads continue their fall from grace since their peak of 43 per cent of revenues in 2012 – following another 18 per cent decline to $336m, they now account for only 2 per cent of total US music revenue.

MORE:

Hi-res music streaming services compared: is Tidal, Qobuz, Amazon or Apple Music better?

Don't care for hi-res? Here are the best music streaming services, including free tiers

5 reasons why vinyl is back and booming

4 top hi-res download sites to buy music from

Becky Roberts
Becky Roberts

Becky is the managing editor of What Hi-Fi? and, since her recent move to Melbourne, also the editor of the brand's sister magazines Down Under – Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. During her 11+ years in the hi-fi industry, she has reviewed all manner of audio gear, from budget amplifiers to high-end speakers, and particularly specialises in headphones and head-fi devices. In her spare time, Becky can often be found running, watching Liverpool FC and horror movies, and hunting for gluten-free cake.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Spotify screenshot banner image
UK music sales hit a 20-year high in 2024 as streaming dominates
KK DVD collection
Figures suggest that the streaming market is soaring – but it’s more bad news for DVD and Blu-ray
Ask the Reader logo with Technics Turntable
We asked if hi-fi is getting better and ignited a vinyl vs CD format war
Presto music screenshot
There's a new music streaming service in town – and it promises to pay artists a lot more
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus held in front of a yellow surface. On screen is &#039;Heat Waves&#039; by Glass Animals on Tidal.
Best music streaming services 2025: free streams to hi-res audio
Spotify screenshot banner image
Spotify Hi-Fi quality and gig benefits expected in 2025 via $6 Music Pro add-on
Latest in Music Streaming
A woman flicking through stacks of vinyl records in a Rough Trade shop.
Vinyl records and music streaming both hit landmark highs – but the one growing faster in revenue may surprise you
Apple Music Classical
Apple Music Classical lands on the web – but there's bad news for Mac users
Nirvana In Utero album cover
11 of the best closing tracks for testing your headphones or hi-fi system
Spotify updates its homescreen
An agonising timeline of our eight-year wait for lossless Spotify HiFi streaming
A Moon Shaped Pool album cover with Now Playing roundel
7 test tracks that have been playing on repeat in the What Hi-Fi? test rooms
Robert Moog. January 1970: Portrait of American inventor Robert Moog sitting in front of his Moog synthesizer, the pioneering electronic musical instrument. (Photo by Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
7 top test tracks that celebrate the iconic Moog synthesizer
Latest in News
A woman flicking through stacks of vinyl records in a Rough Trade shop.
Vinyl records and music streaming both hit landmark highs – but the one growing faster in revenue may surprise you
RCA Roku TV 24-inch (RK24HF1) small TV
Roku’s automatic startup ads are the latest addition to a tiresome trend
Sennheiser HD 550 on a blue background
Aimed at gamers and audiophiles alike, Sennheiser's detail-hungry wired cans seek to put you fully in the sonic picture
The Vinyl Factory
Vinyl and CD recycling scheme reboots in the UK – and major indie record stores are onboard
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
A software update is killing Samsung soundbars – including Q990D Dolby Atmos models
Atonemo Streamplayer tiny music streamer
This pocket-sized device will bring wireless streaming powers to any speaker or audio kit