Another week has passed in the world of all things audio and visual, and our deal experts and AV editors have once again lined up their favourite deals so you can save big without any hassle.

This week we've seen excellent savings on all manner of kit, including a flagship Mini LED TV from Hisense and savings on not one but two pairs of five-star wireless headphones from Sennheiser and Sony.

All our deals come with the What Hi-Fi? stamp of approval, meaning we'd be confident in recommending them to anyone looking to buy where the product in question fits their budget. And we'll be back in seven days with another round-up of picks post Amazon Prime Day sales.

So, here are five best hi-fi and home cinema deals we've spotted this week...

A talented high-tech TV with big money off

Save £701 Hisense U8N 65-inch: was £1,800 now £1,099 at Richer Sounds This flagship U8N TV is packed full of features, including Mini LED backlighting and access to all the main streaming services. It can't quite match the class leaders in terms of all-around performance, hence our four-star rating, but our editors love its impressive upscaling abilities and solid gaming specs. And it's even more tempting now, thanks to this hefty £701 discount. Also available at Currys, Amazon

Excellent stereo speakers with a hint of soundbar flexibility

New deal price ELAC Debut ConneX DCB41 was £529, now £339 at Richer Sounds (save £190)

The Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 is a neat, affordable and talented speaker system, which has been a favourite of ours for some time now. It offers Bluetooth connectivity, a switchable stereo input/moving magnet phono stage, plus an all-important HDMI input so you can use them as TV speakers. Our editors think you'll be impressed by their detailed and wonderfully balanced sound. Five stars. What Hi-Fi? Award winner Deal also available at Peter Tyson



JBL's brilliant Bluetooth speakers is an awesome performer at a great price

Save £68 JBL Charge 5: was £160 now £92 at Amazon Who doesn't want a talented and affordable wireless speaker to get them through the summer months? The JBL Charge 5 ticks all the boxes in terms of build, features, and sound quality. It sounds punchy, powerful and entertaining, with 20 hours of playback and the ability to charge a smartphone or tablet. This is the lowest price we've seen so far, and our editors think it's a great time to take the plunge.

Sony's brilliant budget wireless earbuds are a no-brainer at this price

Save £16 Sony WF-C510: was £55 now £39 at Amazon The Sony WF-C510 are brilliant wireless earbuds that don't cost the earth. They're comfortable to wear, sound musical and entertaining, and offer 11 hours of battery life in a very simple yet effective Bluetooth package. There's no real reason to hesitate, especially if you want arguably the best cheap buds on the market right now. Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Under-the-radar Sennheisers are a snip thanks to this mega saving