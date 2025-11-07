You’re about as likely to spot a member of the What Hi-Fi? reviews team in the wild over September / October as you are to see good ol’ Nessie in our editor in chief’s home nation or a sasquatch on the other side of the pond.

Why? Because we’re usually locked in windowless rooms tirelessly running a hardware battle royale to find our latest batch of What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

And this year, boy was it a doozy, with a wave of newcomers defeating incumbent recommendations in what can only be described as a hi-fi and home cinema bloodbath.

It’s also why this month’s Pick of the Month column, where we detail the top new hardware to pass through our test rooms and then to impress us enough to earn a five star rating, is a particularly long one.

In October we saw a near record-breaking 17 products earn the accolade. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Sony Bravia Projector 7 (VPL-XW5100ES)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sony’s been on something of a winning streak with its projectors over the past five years. And while it didn’t quite manage to win an Award alongside the cheaper Sony VPL-XW5000ES and more expensive Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES) this year, the Sony Bravia Projector 7 (VPL-XW5100ES) is still an extremely capable performer.

For your money you’ll get a well stacked long-throw projector capable of delivering a rich, balanced and truly three-dimensional image. We just wish it wasn’t priced so awkwardly between its siblings. As we say in our verdict for this five-star product:

“Sony’s latest projector bridges the gap between two Award-winning projectors, all while carving out a place for itself within the growing lineup. If you want a rich, engaging and deeply cinematic image at a (slightly) cheaper price, then this projector is absolutely worth considering.”

Five stars

Read our Sony Bravia Projector 7 (VPL-XW5100ES) review

Michell Apollo

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you asked any high-end hi-fi fan to name an iconic British turntable brand, Michell would probably be one of the main names you’d hear fired back. Thanks to the iconic Gyrodec and Orbe decks, there's a good reason for that.

But, Michell also has a strong history in the world of premium amplifiers – a fact most recently demonstrated by the five-star Apollo.

Unveiled and tested by our reviewers in October, the two-box phono stage is an impressive piece of hardware that any vinyl fan with the cash to spare and appropriately premium hardware to make it shine would do well to consider. As we say in our review:

“The competition is tough, but the Apollo’s formidable blend of talents is hard to resist. Its unfussy attitude, seductive sound and excellent build make it one of the standout options in this part of the market. Michell may be best known for its turntables, but once again, it proves a dab hand at electronics too.”

Five stars

Read our Michell Apollo review

Lindemann Limetree Phono II

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If the Apollo above is a little too rich for your blood, you may want to check out the Lindemann Limetree Phono II, the second phono stage to earn a five-star rating from our reviewers last month. It's a much more affordable option for buyers on the hunt for a talented, but sensibly priced moving-magnet phono stage.

The small, no-frills unit may not be exciting to look at, but our tests proved that it is capable of delivering excellent audio when matched with price appropriate hardware, such as the Rega Planar 3 RS Edition with Nd5 moving-magnet cartridge.

The unit gets all the basic rights, offering a clean, crisp, nicely agile performance across every genre we threw at it. As we say in our review: “You would have to stretch to the likes of Rega’s Aria or Vertere’s Phono-1 MkII L, which cost at least double the Lindemann’s price, to get something appreciably better.”

Five stars

Read our Lindemann Limetree Phono II review

Arcam A5+

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Arcam A5+ is a product with big shoes to fill. It’s the direct successor to last year’s Arcam A5, an amp that not only earned a five-star rating, but also went on to win a What Hi-Fi? Best Buy trophy.

Does it live up to its predecessor’s legacy? Having put it through its paces last month we’re pleased to report that yes, it does. So much so that it has replaced the original A5 as this year’s Award-winner.

Subtle changes to its circuitry, power supply and Bluetooth module yielded noticeable performance improvements when we tested it, with the A5+ delivering an articulate, insightful sound with better levels of detail and dynamics than its predecessor.

As we say in our review's verdict: “Versatile, easy to use and a delight to listen to, it’s one of the best amplifiers you’re likely to find at this price.”

Five stars

Read our Arcam A5+ review

KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 Speaker System

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

KEF speakers are a common sight in our hi-fi listening rooms, but it’s been a while since we’ve had a full 5.1 surround sound system from the brand in our home cinema testing facilities. Which is why our reviewers were very excited to get the new KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 Speaker System in for testing last month.

The package is seriously enticing. It combines a five-star pair of a Q Concerto Meta standmounts with a Q6 centre, Kube 12 MIE subwoofer and Q1 Meta bookshelf surrounds. And that combination makes it a clear winning package – so much so that we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award.

The speakers deliver a warm, rich and suitably engaging sound to create a truly immersive home cinema experience that more than justifies the package’s admittedly hefty price.

As we say in our review: “KEF’s latest surround sound package offers up a rich, detailed and engaging cinematic sound that’s hard to resist – it truly reminds us what makes proper surround sound so appealing.”

So if you have the funds, this is the home cinema speaker package to get.

Five stars

Read our KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 Speaker System review

Cyrus 40 ST

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Cyrus 40 ST is another new What Hi-Fi? Award-winner. It’s a terrific unit that offers the best performance we have encountered in its class, making it a fantastic option for any hi-fi fan looking to add streaming smarts to their rack.

Specification snobs may well point out that its streaming engine is limited to 24-bit/192kHz PCM resolution and no DSD, but we think that’s a small compromise given the stellar audio it can deliver when matched with suitably premium hardware.

Then, the streamer delivers an expressive, punchy sound full of rhythmic drive that has even the most stoic members of our team nodding along to the music. Hence its five-star rating and our glowing verdict:

“We’re no strangers to fine-sounding Cyrus products, but this 40 ST streamer surprises us with its breadth of talent and even-handed nature. It doesn’t favour any particular type of music and is a strong enough all-rounder to shine in a wide range of systems.”

Five stars

Read our Cyrus 40 ST review

Apple iPhone 17

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Apple iPhones have a strong track record as the handsets we recommend to music and movie fans looking for mobile entertainment stations.

What makes this year special, though, is that the entry-level model for this year’s iPhone has the same 120Hz, bright, variable refresh-rate screen technology that the firm traditionally reserved for the more expensive Pro models.

The end result is one of the best phones we have tested for music and movie fans. As we say in our review: “The iPhone 17’s new display steals the show thanks to its improved brightness and support for up to 120Hz variable refresh rates. The era of the best AV features only coming to the Pro-series iPhones seems to be over, and we’re here for it.”

Five stars

Read our full Apple iPhone 17 review

Hisense AX5125H

(Image credit: Future)

Finding a good, cheap, solid-sounding Dolby Atmos soundbar for less than £300 / $300 is hard. We know, because we are constantly testing units, hoping to find a new performance-per-pound champion to recommend to you, our lovely readers.

Finding one that also comes with a decent wireless subwoofer and set of satellite surround speakers included was downright unheard of – until last month.

The Hisense AX5125H is the first affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar system to not only impress our reviewers enough to earn a five-star rating, but also pick up a What Hi-Fi? Award.

As our testers say in our full review: “The fact that you can get this much kit with these specs for this price is really rather impressive – the fact that it actually sounds good is pretty astonishing.”

Five stars

Read our full Hisense AX5125H review

Arcam SA35

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The just-add-speakers system is an increasingly popular category in the world of hi-fi – and we completely understand why.

Separates are cool and there’s undeniably something magical about matching hardware. But, for a lot of people, the process of system matching can feel intimidating and there’s something oh-so appealing about having a single-box solution where the only real question is which speakers to pair them with.

If you’re of that mindset but still want a premium, excellent-sounding package with all the connectivity and amplification you need to drive serious speakers, the Arcam SA35 is a fantastic option.

Paired with everything from our reference ATC SCM50 to the PMC Prodigy 5 floorstanders and the Award-winning KEF LS50 Meta, the SA35 delivered a balanced, detailed and tuneful sound.

As we say in our review: “In this modern age, where people want the convenience of a one-box solution but don’t want to make huge sacrifices where sound quality is concerned, the Arcam SA35 streaming amplifier is one of those rare do-it-all devices that does it all extremely well. Highly recommended.”

Five stars

Read our full Arcam SA35 review

Epson EH-LS9000

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The EH-LS9000 is the latest affordable “proper” home cinema projector from Epson. That means, unlike its coffee-table sibling, the EF-72, it is designed for people who want a long-throw unit to pair with a proper sound system and a separate source, in a dedicated space optimised to deliver a proper, dark room, home cinema experience.

While its price tag hardly makes it “cheap”, it does cost considerably less than many rivals, including the Sony further up this list.

During testing we found that, while it is undeniably a little clunky to use, due to its old-school, non-smart menu system and interface, it gets the most important thing that its target audience cares about absolutely right: picture quality.

Black levels aren’t the best we have seen, but that aside the unit delivered a beautifully crisp, punchy and three-dimensional picture. Hence our glowing verdict: “A slight lack of black depth aside, the Epson EH-LS9000 is an exceptional home cinema projector that redefines performance expectations at this level."

Five stars

Read our full Epson EH-LS9000 review

Hisense M2 Pro