Lorde's new transparent CD doesn't work, fans say
Virgin won't play in CD players
Lorde's new album Virgin comes on a transparent CD, which is pretty cool, but there's just one catch – CD players can't play it.
That's according to fans who have taken to Reddit and TikTok to complain.
Videos show the CD being inserted only for the player to show the message 'No disc'. In some cases, the CD player spits the disc straight back out.
Some fans have reported that theirs do play, however, so there might be some differences between players.
CD players use a laser to read the information off the back of the disc's playing surface. For the disc to be transparent, the backing material must have been changed during production, which is likely what has caused the issue with some CD players.
The see-through version isn't a niche special edition, but the only CD copy available.
Some fans have also complained that when they rip the CD to digital files on their computers the tracks are plagued by distortion and clipping.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Both Lorde and her record label, Universal Music Group (UMG), have not yet commented.
Lorde opted not to release her previous studio album, Solar Power, on CD due to environmental concerns (the Virgin CD is touted as being made from recycled materials). So this edition will have been eagerly awaited by CD-player-owning fans of Lorde.
We have ordered a copy for ourselves and will let you know how we get on.
MORE:
Check out the best CD players
How to get the best sound from your CD player
Everyone is buying vinyl, but it isn't (and shouldn't be) the end for CDs – here's why
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.