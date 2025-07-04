Lorde's new album Virgin comes on a transparent CD, which is pretty cool, but there's just one catch – CD players can't play it.

That's according to fans who have taken to Reddit and TikTok to complain.

Videos show the CD being inserted only for the player to show the message 'No disc'. In some cases, the CD player spits the disc straight back out.

Some fans have reported that theirs do play, however, so there might be some differences between players.

CD players use a laser to read the information off the back of the disc's playing surface. For the disc to be transparent, the backing material must have been changed during production, which is likely what has caused the issue with some CD players.

The see-through version isn't a niche special edition, but the only CD copy available.

Some fans have also complained that when they rip the CD to digital files on their computers the tracks are plagued by distortion and clipping.

Both Lorde and her record label, Universal Music Group (UMG), have not yet commented.

Lorde opted not to release her previous studio album, Solar Power, on CD due to environmental concerns (the Virgin CD is touted as being made from recycled materials). So this edition will have been eagerly awaited by CD-player-owning fans of Lorde.

We have ordered a copy for ourselves and will let you know how we get on.

