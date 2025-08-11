Tiny Vinyl: a new cute and eco-friendly way to enjoy your favourite records
Introducing a new way to listen to records: Tiny Vinyl! These adorable 4-inch records work on a regular turntable just like their 12-inch equivalents, but are a third of their size.
They run at 33rpm, and can only hold four minutes of music on each side. But practicality is not their main appeal – it's the cute, dinky format itself.
They're also reportedly better for the planet. They use 100 per cent bio-attributed vinyl and weigh just 15g each (a standard LP weighs around 140g). This means a lower environmental impact in terms of production and shipping.
US startup Tiny Vinyl has signed an exclusive deal with retailer Target to sell them in the US. The range includes releases from Chapell Roan, Katseye, Ghost, Doechii, Gracie Adams and The Rolling Stones.
You can see the full range here.
Each 4-inch record costs $14.99 (around £11 / AU$23), which is a lot to pay for a maximum of eight minutes of music. But they are adorable, and could be collectibles to boot. And for many vinyl fans, that will be priceless.
