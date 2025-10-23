Audio-Technica wants to upgrade your turntable and improve the sound of your vinyl with new cartridges and accessories

Introducing the AT33x cartridges

A close-up of an Audio-Technica AT33x Series cartridge holding a stylus on a vinyl record.
(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

If you're looking to breathe new life into your turntable, Audio-Technica might have just the thing.

It's announced a raft of new cartridges and other accessories that promise to elevate your vinyl listening experience. Let's see what's new.

  • AT33xMLB: microlinear nude stylus, solid boron tapered cantilever – £699 / $899 (around AU$1400)
  • AT33xMLD: microlinear nude stylus, duralumin tapered pipe cantilever – £599 / $799 (AU$1200)
  • AT33xEN: 0.3 x 0.7 mil elliptical nude stylus, duralumin tapered pipe cantilever – £519 / $699 (around AU$1000)
  • AT33xMONO/I: mono, 0.65 mil conical nude stylus, duralumin pipe cantilever – £479 / $649 (around AU$1075)
  • AT33xMONO/II: mono, 0.65 mil conical nude stylus, duralumin pipe cantilever – £349 / $449 (around AU$690)

The company has announced a range of turntable accessories, too. These include two new slipmats (one made of cork and rubber, and one just of rubber), two cartridge alignment tools and a stainless-steel disc stabiliser. Prices start at $14 (around £11 / AU$22).

There are also new AT-ST3 Speaker Stands, made from rigid alloy steel with vibration-damping cork feet. They cost $59 (around £44 / AU$91).

If your turntable needs some love, the above might be worth checking out. They're all much cheaper than buying a new model, but if you do want a more serious upgrade, consult our list of the best turntables.

