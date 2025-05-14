Clearaudio's N1 aims to set a new benchmark for entry-level moving-magnet cartridges
High-end pedigree for the masses?
German audio manufacturer Clearaudio has announced its latest moving-magnet cartridge, the N1. Promising to deliver the brand's considerable pedigree in the world of turntables and cartridges to a more affordable price point, the new N1 aims to "set a new benchmark in the entry-level MM cartridge class".
Clearaudio is no stranger to a product that pushes the boundaries of price as well as performance, with its statement Diamond Jubilee MC cartridge currently retailing at an eye-watering £22,000 / €25,000 thanks to its use of premium materials such as 24-carat gold wire and a zirconium oxide body.
While you won't find it adorned with any gold or silver, the N1, claims Clearaudio, will deliver "sonic performance far beyond its price category". The newly designed anodised aluminium housing provides the new cartridge with a rigid structure, while a weight of just eight grams "offers an ideally balanced tonal weight" for both light and heavy tonearms.
The N1 also features a clever quick-swap stylus system, allowing for a fast and hassle-free stylus replacement even while the cartridge is still mounted.
This latest cartridge is at the vanguard of a line of more affordably minded products from Clearaudio, and while we can't give away the details just yet, watch this space for upcoming announcements when they arrive.
Coming in either black or silver finishes, the Clearaudio N1 moving-magnet cartridge is available now, priced at €99. We'll get more prices to you as soon as they are confirmed.
MORE:
These are the best cartridges we have tested
And the best turntables, too
High End Munich 2025 preview: what to expect from the upcoming hi-fi show
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.