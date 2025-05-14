Clearaudio's N1 aims to set a new benchmark for entry-level moving-magnet cartridges

German audio manufacturer Clearaudio has announced its latest moving-magnet cartridge, the N1. Promising to deliver the brand's considerable pedigree in the world of turntables and cartridges to a more affordable price point, the new N1 aims to "set a new benchmark in the entry-level MM cartridge class".

Clearaudio is no stranger to a product that pushes the boundaries of price as well as performance, with its statement Diamond Jubilee MC cartridge currently retailing at an eye-watering £22,000 / €25,000 thanks to its use of premium materials such as 24-carat gold wire and a zirconium oxide body.

While you won't find it adorned with any gold or silver, the N1, claims Clearaudio, will deliver "sonic performance far beyond its price category". The newly designed anodised aluminium housing provides the new cartridge with a rigid structure, while a weight of just eight grams "offers an ideally balanced tonal weight" for both light and heavy tonearms.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The N1 also features a clever quick-swap stylus system, allowing for a fast and hassle-free stylus replacement even while the cartridge is still mounted.

This latest cartridge is at the vanguard of a line of more affordably minded products from Clearaudio, and while we can't give away the details just yet, watch this space for upcoming announcements when they arrive.

Coming in either black or silver finishes, the Clearaudio N1 moving-magnet cartridge is available now, priced at €99. We'll get more prices to you as soon as they are confirmed.

