Clearaudio brings luxury hi-fi pedigree to a wider audience with its competitively priced turntable

In a break from tradition, high-end German manufacturer Clearaudio is targeting a more approachable tranche of the hi-fi market with its latest affordable turntable. Clearaudio currently has decks on its books that will set you back the best part of £150,000, but the new Compass turntable clocks in at a far more reasonable €1290.

Aiming to bring Clearaudio's considerable expertise in the field of big-money turntables to a more democratised price point, the belt-driven deck uses precision-milled components and premium materials for more “accessible performance without compromise”.

At the heart of the turntable is a precision bearing combined with a specially manufactured platter and sub-platter, crafted for greater stability and less noise or unwanted vibrations that could affect your vinyl’s performance.

The chassis comprises medium-density wood fibre, with a steel bottom plate designed to add further weight and security.

(Image credit: Clearaudio)

Driven by its resonance-damped DC motor, the affordably minded deck is capable of playing at 33⅓ and 45 rpm speeds via an electronic changer. It also comes equipped with the recently unveiled moving magnet N1 cartridge, as well as the new T1 tonearm which derives from the brand’s more premium Satisfy model.

Designed to be a compact and easy-to-use turntable, the Compass comes equipped with a detachable acrylic lid and a plug-in power supply included in the box.

According to Robert Suchy, Clearaudio's CEO: “Clearaudio has always stood for uncompromising quality and exceptional design. Now we are welcoming a wider audience for our high-end technology with Compass: a ready-to-play turntable delivering a vinyl-listening experience that exceeds expectations in this price range.”

The Clearaudio Compass is available this September in either silver or black, priced at €1290 (further prices pending). Stay tuned for our review in due course.

