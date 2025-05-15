First look: Chord Electronics unveils flagship Ultima Phonostage at High End Munich 2025

That 'groundbreaking' new analogue product that Chord Electronics teased last week that will be launched at High End Munich 2025?

It's a phono stage.

The Ultima Phonostage.

Joining the flashing reference Ultima range, the new Phonostage is set to officially launch later this year – at which point we will get the full details of the product and final price. But we've had our first look at the new product as it was unveiled at High End Munich, and can share some initial images and specifications.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Ultima Phonostage features an advanced dual mono design and is imbued with Chord’s Ultima technology.

It is compatible with moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, offers selectable impedance (47k with capacitance options for MM cartridges; 12ohm to 2200ohm for MC cartridges) and gain adjustments, and has individually assignable inputs so it can be used with up to three turntables or three tonearms.

There are three XLR inputs and three RCA inputs, with one output apiece. Other features include a rumble filter, clip detection and gain boost.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Of course, the Ultima Phonostage is encased in Chord Electronics' visually striking chassis and space-age aesthetic as the rest of its Ultima range of high-end electronics.

There is the glowing LED indicator in the middle, but this is flanked by two eye-catching VU meters on the front panel.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The phono stage is set to launch later this year, in black and silver finishes, with a tentative price tag of around £18,000. If true, that would make it go head-to-head with the fantastic five-star, £15,000 Vertere Calon we tested recently.

We'll bring you more information when the official details are released in a few months.

