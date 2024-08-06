Dan D’Agostino's Momentum C2 preamplifier can double as a dream source

Dan D’Agostino has expanded its middle-sitting Momentum range with a preamplifier that also has the potential to become a dream digital source.

The Momentum C2 (“Concept 2”) succeeds the Momentum HD model released in 2019, propelling the design forward with an advanced circuit topology and power supply, improved digital functionality (including the introduction of an optional digital streaming module) and “sonic attributes inspired by the flagship Relentless” preamplifier.

Let’s tackle this progression bit by bit. Firstly, Dan D’Agostino has evolved its use of JFET transistors (which debuted in the aforementioned predecessor). Here, four of these transistors are arranged in a unique and complementary push-pull design to significantly enhance input impedance (the claim is that the JFET impedances surpass one megaohm), isolate it from extraneous noise and reduce the overall noise floor.

(Image credit: Dan D’Agostino)

The input stage boasts a very high voltage input signal capability (30 volts), while the front end of the design is supposedly “immune” to source-related electrical issues.

Dan D’Agostino has taken various steps to implement this design with great care, from developing a unique circuit that maintains a stable bias and thus offsets temperature-related anomalies, to using four-layer (as opposed to two-layer) circuit boards to reduce distortion and losses, and even – digging down into ‘the little things’ – hermetically sealing the signal-switching relays.

Not so little is the two-chassis approach, which sees the power supply separated from the main audio circuits to achieve optimal mechanical and electrical isolation. The two boxes are connected using electro-mechanical, thirty-pin interlocking connectors (pictured below) that do a more secure job than conventional wiring.

That supply delivers power via individual transformers dedicated to the analogue and digital circuitry, and offers greater output from the same footprint as the Momentum M400 amplifier.

(Image credit: Dan D’Agostino)

Quirkily, the power supply’s chassis features an LCD screen displaying unit status, functions and, when equipped with the optional digital streaming module, also metadata. Speaking of which, that optional module offers not only physical digital connectivity (SPDIF coaxial, optical and USB-B) but also networking via wi-fi or Ethernet. Native integration with subscription streaming services like Tidal, Qobuz, and Spotify is supported within the app, with additional compatibility for Tidal Connect. Native decoding for PCM 32-bit/384KHz and DSD256 (11.2MHz) wraps up an impressive digital offering.

The Bluetooth, rechargeable remote control has its own LCD screen too, mirroring the information on the chassis display. But needless to say, the more mechanical, ergonomic touches of D’Agostino designs are present and correct too: volume levels, for example, can be displayed through the Swiss watch-inspired volume wands or shown numerically.

Available in silver, black, or custom-painted finishes and hand-built in the company’s Arizona factory, the Momentum C2 preamplifier costs £59,998, with the digital streaming module a further £11,398.

