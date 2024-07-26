Sonus Faber blends "heritage and innovation" in modern-retro Concertino G4 speakers

The Concertino G4 honour the past while looking to the future

Sonus Faber Concertino G4 flanking a McIntosh valve amp
(Image credit: Sonus Faber)

Sonus Faber has announced the launch of the Concertino G4 standmounters, ushering in a new generation of its established Concertino speaker range. The compact, passive, two-way designs look to "blend heritage and innovation to take audio performance to new heights".

While the Concertino G4 build on the foundations laid by earlier Concertino models, their central differentiator is the cork central chassis which, thanks to its novel structure and materials, limits internal resonances and reduces the need for additional damping materials within the cabinet. 

Their chassis' side walls are made using solid walnut wood with ribbed surfaces, aiming to further boost the speakers' structural integrity without the need for internal bracing. Recycled leather and a plant-based leather alternative are used to cover the cork structure and front baffle as Sonus Faber bids for a more sustainable, eco-friendly design here.

Sonus Faber Concertino G4 in a factroy

(Image credit: Sonus Faber)

A single 2.5cm tweeter made using the brand's patented Damped Apex Dome technology – the same tech found in the company's entry-level Lumina range – aims to better control the diaphragm’s behaviour and thus reduce distortion. Working alongside that tweeter is a 12.7cm pulp mid-woofer, with a rear-positioned reflex duct designed to reduce front turbulence. 

The first 300 pairs of Concertino G4 will be sold as special "Maestro" editions, sporting a brass plaque and progressive numbering applied on the speakers' side panel.

Available from September, the Sonus Faber Concertino G4 will cost £4248 / €4750 per pair, while the optional dedicated stands will be available at £1250 / €1500 per pair. Further prices are pending.

