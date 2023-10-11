Best standmount speakers 2023

Elac Debut B5.2
Yet again, the Elac Debut B5.2 are the best speakers you'll find at this price
Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3
Delivering a clean, refined and detailed sound, Bowers and Wilkins' entry-level speakers are simply superb
Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3
A bold step forward, the 606 S3 deliver a large-scaled, spacious and refined sound
KEF LS50 Meta
For yet another year the KEF LS50 Meta speakers remain the class leader at this level
PMC Prodigy 1
Considering their modest size, PMC's stand mounters are nothing short of superb
KEF R3 Meta
Classy, refined speakers that are the best you'll get at this level
Mission 770
Mission’s resurrected 770 are the best option you'll find at this price
Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2
They're no spring chicken, but Ruark's MR1 Mk2 remain class leaders
Elac Debut ConneX DCB41
Compact, great sounding and affordable, these are the powered speakers to get in 2023
