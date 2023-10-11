Best standmount speakers 2023

Best standmount speaker under £300

Elac

Elac Debut B5.2

Yet again, the Elac Debut B5.2 are the best speakers you'll find at this price

Best standmount speaker £300-£600

Standmount speakers: Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3

Delivering a clean, refined and detailed sound, Bowers and Wilkins' entry-level speakers are simply superb 

Best standmount speaker £600-£800

Standmount speakers: Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3

A bold step forward, the 606 S3 deliver a large-scaled, spacious and refined sound

Best standmount speaker £800-£1000

KEF LS50 Meta review

KEF LS50 Meta

For yet another year the KEF LS50 Meta speakers remain the class leader at this level

Best standmount speaker £1000-£1500

Standmount speakers: PMC Prodigy 1

PMC Prodigy 1

Considering their modest size, PMC's stand mounters are nothing short of superb

Best standmount speaker £1500-£2500

Standmounted speakers: KEF R3 Meta

KEF R3 Meta

Classy, refined speakers that are the best you'll get at this level

Best standmount speaker over £2500

Standmounted speakers: Mission 770

Mission 770

Mission’s resurrected 770 are the best option you'll find at this price

Best desktop speakers

Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

They're no spring chicken, but Ruark's MR1 Mk2 remain class leaders

Best powered speakers

Powered speakers: Elac Debut ConneX DCB41

Elac Debut ConneX DCB41

Compact, great sounding and affordable, these are the powered speakers to get in 2023

