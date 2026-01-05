LG's Xboom line of Bluetooth speakers is expanding, taking the fight to rivals such as JBL, Sony and Bose with a raft of new models designed to carve out a chunk of one of the market's most competitive categories.

Launching at CES 2026 are the Blast, the Mini, the Rock and the Stage 501, all of which have, like many of their predecessors, been tuned by former Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am.

First up is the Blast, a plus-sized speaker which LG claims is "built for long adventures" thanks to its 35 hours of playback. The new unit offers 220 watts of power output alongside four drive units (two 13cm woofers and two 20mm tweeters) and a trio of passive radiators, teasing "an expansive soundscape" that excels in any environment.

If you want something a little more compact, LG has also announced the arrival of the Xboom Mini. The smaller, squarer model promises up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, with LG teasing a "clear, well-defined sound" which belies its compact dimensions.

It should be tough and tenacious, too, with an IP67 water and dust resistance ensuring protection from water and dust ingress when you're out and about. A built-in tripod mount means you can position it as you like, while on-unit controls handle tasks such as adjusting volume and playback.

(Image credit: LG)

The Mini isn't the toughest member of the expanding Xboom family, however. Built, says LG, for "rugged adventures", the Xboom Rock is tested to seven military standards and also offers an IP67 certification, meaning it should be able to handle even the harshest environments.

Offering 6 watts of power combined with LG's 'Sound Field Enhance' technology, LG promises a "clear, impactful sound" alongside an expansive soundstage, even in open spaces. As well as boasting 10 hours of playback, the Rock also offers Auracast audio sharing across multiple compatible speakers, a feature you also get with the Mini above.

If room-filling sound and late night karaoke sessions are more your thing, the Xboom Stage 501 might be for you. The party-ready speaker offers up to 25 hours of playback, delivering up to 220 watts of power when plugged in to deliver "a bold, room-filling sound" from its five-sided cabinet.

The new LG Bluetooth speakers will be available later in 2026, with official dates and prices to be confirmed. We'll let you know as soon as we get them.

