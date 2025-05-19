Loewe has unveiled two new premium passive speakers at High End Munich in the form of the Grand Inicio and Inicio models – both available as limited edition, made-to-order pieces.

Described by Loewe as "tailor-made sound sculptures," the limited edition speakers are, according to the press release, designed to fill rooms "not only with music, but with personality."

The larger, aptly named Grand Inicio is a two-way floor-standing speaker featuring a bass reflex system that aims to deliver dynamic bass, vocal clarity and a wide, immersive soundstage.

The solid aluminium stands have been designed with stability in mind and to decouple the speakers from the floor to minimise vibrations. The cabinets themselves are crafted from high-quality Fractal Walnut with rather striking titanium accents.

Elsewhere, the Inicio is a compact two-way bookshelf speaker setup with a sealed cabinet, sharing the design aesthetic of its larger floorstanding sibling. Despite its smaller footprint, Loewe claims it delivers "impressively precise sound with outstanding bass and finely nuanced dynamics."

Both speakers feature Purifi USHINDI drivers with Ultra Low Distortion Technology that aims to virtually eliminate distortion.

Advanced Air Motion Transformer Technology combines with aluminium waveguides and powerful neodymium magnets to provide precise and immersive audio.

Tech specs include frequency ranges of 35–22,000 Hz for the grand inicio and 45–22,000 Hz for the Inicio, with power handling capabilities of 400 watts and 200 watts, respectively. Both models also support bi-wiring and bi-amping, should your system be set up for it.

As for pricing, the Loewe Grand Inicio will set you back £9999 per pair, while the Inicio starts at £4999 per pair. Both models will be available directly from Loewe upon request starting May 2025. Pricing for other regions, including the US and Australia, has not been announced at the time of writing.

