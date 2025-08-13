Bose has a brand new Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Home, due to arrive in September. Designed to excel sonically no matter the environment, the new portable speaker has been made to fit seamlessly into any room while providing “premium sound in a sleek, minimalist design”.

Bose promises “crisp, clear audio with enough bass to fill any room” from its newest SoundLink portable speaker. The SoundLink Home teases up to nine hours of battery life alongside Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, as well as a USB-C audio input if you want to connect to physical sources such as smartphones and laptops.

The Home is equipped with a built-in microphone for taking voice calls or accessing your phone’s voice assistant, while Stereo Mode lets you connect two SoundLink Home speakers via left and right channel audio.

The new speaker uses anodised aluminium as part of its main body alongside a large fabric grille, with top-mounted buttons controlling functions such as power, volume up/down and Bluetooth pairing. While it is portable enough to take anywhere, the SoundLink Home is clearly designed more for domestic use.

The new Bose SoundLink Home, will be available for pre-order for UK customers from 3rd September. It will be available in Light Silver, Cool Grey or Warm Wood finishes and cost £219.95 / $229 when it is globally available from 11th September.

We finally have a release date for the second-gen SoundLink Micro (Image credit: Bose)

Bose has also revealed additional information and an upgrade on its latest products released this year.

The recently announced SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) now has an official UK release date: it will be available in the Black finish on 26th August, while the Blue Dusk finish will be available from 23rd September.

This smaller portable speaker costs £119.95 / $129, and features an IP67 water and dustproof rating, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo pairing, up to 12 hours of playback and Bluetooth Multipoint.

Finally, the five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) have received a major upgrade to voice call quality thanks to Bose’s ‘SpeechClarity’ tech, which uses proprietary AI tech to deliver “Bose’s best call quality yet”.

We thought the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) handled voice calls ably, but we will test them again with the new SpeechClarity upgrade – which is available now – to see whether things have improved.

