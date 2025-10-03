Google is back in the smart speaker race with its shiny new Home Speaker.

The speaker is the first to launch with Google's new Gemini AI assistant baked-in and a direct rival to the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Siri's mighty Apple HomePod 2 and HomePod Mini.

Google teases that the Home Speaker represents a new era for the company's line of AI-powered products, an era built on four main "pillars": a new AI assistant, a redesigned app, new hardware and a new service to tie everything together.

Those changes will affect all existing Google smart speakers, dating back to the original Google Home speaker from 2019.

We're What Hi-Fi?, of course, so let's remind ourselves that the refreshed Google Home is designed, at least in part, to play music.

To do so, the new unit promises 360-degree audio and a "uniform sound that you can hear from every direction" thanks to its new oval design. Google is also promising "optimised acoustics" for balanced audio across songs, movies or podcasts.

(Image credit: Google)

As you'd expect, you can group the Home together with various compatible units such as Nest speakers, Nest displays and Google Cast-enabled devices.

Google Assistant had begun to lag behind its rivals, but with Gemini, the revamped Home promises a far more in-depth experience. Thanks to its baked-in AI, you can ask your smart speaker anything from finding new tunes to organising your calendar, with the Home remembering and context for more natural conversations.

That said, if you want the most in-depth experience from Gemini, you'll need to pay £8/$10 per month for a Google Home Premium subscription.

The new Google Home Speaker will be available from Spring 2026, priced at £100 / $100. For UK customers, you'll have a choice of either Porcelain or Hazel finishes, while US buyers have the additional options of Jade or Berry colourways.

Amazon has recently announced its refreshed Echo speaker line-up with Alexa+ capabilities, so we're excited to see how the best of Bezos' stable stacks up against Google's Gemini-powered effort.

