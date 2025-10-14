What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
Best wireless speakers 2025

Best portable wireless speaker under £150

JBL Flip 7 wireless speaker on wooden chair in white finish

JBL Flip 7

Read the full review here

Well made, travel-friendly and great sounding the JBL Flip 7 is the best cheap wireless speaker money can buy

Best portable wireless speaker £150-£200

JBL Charge 6 wireless speaker held in hand by carry strap against green hedge

JBL Charge 6

Read the full review here

JBL's larger more expensive Bluetooth speaker offers a big sound that will delight music fans

Best portable wireless speaker over £200

JBL Xtreme 4 wireless speaker held in hand above grassy lawn

JBL Xtreme 4

Read the full review here

The Xtreme 4 is the third Award-winner from JBL this year and a great option for music fans looking for a big speaker to use on the go

Best home wireless speaker under £300

Apple HomePod 2

Apple HomePod 2

Read the full review here

Apple's HomePod 2 speaker wins for its third year in a row

Best home wireless speaker over £300

Audio Pro C20 W wireless speaker on white surface in front of busy bookcase

Audio Pro C20 W

Read the full review here

Audio Pro's new wireless speaker is a the best we've tested for over £300

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

