Best wireless speakers 2025

JBL Flip 7
Well made, travel-friendly and great sounding the JBL Flip 7 is the best cheap wireless speaker money can buy
JBL Charge 6
JBL's larger more expensive Bluetooth speaker offers a big sound that will delight music fans
JBL Xtreme 4
The Xtreme 4 is the third Award-winner from JBL this year and a great option for music fans looking for a big speaker to use on the go
Apple HomePod 2
Apple's HomePod 2 speaker wins for its third year in a row
Audio Pro C20 W
Audio Pro's new wireless speaker is a the best we've tested for over £300
- These are the best wireless speakers we've full reviewed
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.