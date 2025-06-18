Bowers & Wilkins has pulled the cloth off the 801 Abbey Road Limited Edition loudspeaker in celebration of its 45-year partnership with the iconic London studio.

The special new model is, from what we can tell, largely a snazzy Studio-inspired spruce on the 2023-released flagship 801 D4 Signature floorstanders, the best speaker Bowers & Wilkins has made to date.

The British speaker brand says the cabinet’s vintage walnut finish has been inspired by the traditional interior of the studios as well as the musical instruments that have naturally played a huge part in Abbey Road’s storied 94-year history.

Meanwhile, the complementary bespoke red Leather by Connolly trim is a nod to both the aesthetic of the world-famous control room in Studio Two and the red leather chairs used throughout the building.

The 801 Abbey Road Limited Edition also feature a commemorative rear faceplate that indicates their limited-edition (140-pair) status, while a “unique, specially commissioned” book detailing the history of the two brands and their collaboration also comes in the package.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Indeed, as the story goes, that collaboration started back in 1980 when John Bowers took his then-new 801 speaker to Abbey Road to demonstrate how it had been designed for both domestic hi-fi and pro-studio use.

The engineers were clearly impressed, presumably by the sound the speakers delivered as much as their distinct-looking cake-tier driver arrangement, as the studio became the first to use them. Since then, six successive 800 Series generations have called Abbey Road home.

You’ll have to read the rest in the book…

The 801 Abbey Road Limited Edition are available to order now for £55,000 / $70,000 / AU$100,000 per pair.

