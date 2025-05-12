Fyne Audio's high-end floorstanders are designed to replicate the experience of a live performance in your living room

Fyne Audio has announced the latest pair of high-end speakers to get the "Special Production" treatment, the F704SP. Joining the F701SP, F702SP and F703SP models, the F704SP is positioned as the lead model in Fyne's latest F700SP range of speakers.

The new floorstanders will debut at the High End Munich Show this week (officially May 15th to May 18th), promising to combine the power of the original F704 speakers with innovations drawn from the brand's even more high-end, flagship F1 Series.

Designed to replicate the experience of live music in your home, the F704SP use a 30cm IsoFlare driver which combines a 30cm multi-fibre bass/midrange cone with Fyne’s 75mm titanium dome tweeter, as well as a separate 30cm multi-fibre bass driver that takes care of the lower frequencies.

Central to the F704SP's sonic profile is an upgraded crossover network which incorporates premium components such as high-grade polypropylene capacitors and military-grade film resistors. According to Fyne, these advances "dramatically reduce compression effects and elevate detail resolution, enabling listeners to experience a richer, more lifelike musical performance".

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

Further, Fyne has also used cryogenic treatment on the complete crossover assembly in a bid to relax material stresses in components, maximising signal transparency and leading to improved sonic fidelity. Advanced wiring, meanwhile, teases "exceptional clarity" and efficiency, while gold-plated terminals aim to deliver "impeccable connectivity for premium audio systems".

Moving outside, the new speakers' cabinets are made using high-density European birch plywood bolstered by extensive internal bracing, leading to "unsurpassed rigidity" and less noise interference. The enclosure also incorporates Fyne's twin cavity loading system in which a downward-firing port is paired with Fyne Audio’s bespoke 'BassTrax' diffuser system to deliver a 360-degree wavefront, resulting in a broader sonic dispersion.

The new Fyne speakers are available in piano gloss black, gloss white and gloss walnut finishes, as well as a new walnut veneer. The Fyne F704SP will make their debut at this year's High End Munich showcase, priced at £20,000 / $26,000 / €24,000.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Read our recent Fyne Audio 501E review

These are the best floorstanding speakers around

High End Munich preview: what to expect from the upcoming hi-fi show