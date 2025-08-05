Sony has trademarked '1000X The Collexion', which hints that new audio products are on the way.

The Walkman Blog spotted the trademark, which was filed in late June in both Japan and Canada. '1000X' refers to Sony's Award-winning range of wireless headphones, the latest of which are the WH-1000XM6 over-ears and WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

The WF-1000XM6 are expected to land this year, so this trademark could refer to a special edition model. But the trademark filing mentions other product categories too.

It reads: "Headphones; earphones; portable audio players; radios; loudspeakers; amplifiers; television receivers; telecommunication machines and apparatus."

So we could see a spinoff line of speakers or even Walkman personal music players that cash in on the well-respected 1000X name.

Which could be a smart move. Despite leading the field in wireless headphones of all styles and all price points, Sony is struggling to make a five-star Bluetooth speaker. Last year, its ULT Field 1 scored a respectable four stars, but the more recent ULT Field 3 only scored three in our reviews.

Obviously, we would rather Sony's speakers sounded better, but trading on the 1000X name could be a first step towards that.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But it could also refer to special edition models of the WF-1000XM5, WH-1000XM6 or forthcoming WF-1000XM6.

The WF-1000XM6 are rumoured to be in the final stage of testing, which suggests they could launch very soon. We're hoping for a more comfortable and secure fit, dynamic head tracking and a longer battery life, among other things.

MORE:

Sony WF-1000XM6: release date and price predictions, plus 6 features on our wishlist

The best wireless headphones

And the best Bluetooth speakers

Walking the Walk(man): a brief history of the portable music player