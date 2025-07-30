Limited time only! Save over £50 on the best in-ear AirPods we've ever tested

Our favourite AirPods ever have plummeted in price. We barely saw a decent AirPods deal during Prime Day, and it's only in the weeks following that massive event that Apple has decided to slash the price of its best-ever wireless earbuds.

The five-star AirPods Pro 2 are now £189 at the EE Store, falling by £60 from their original £249 RRP. That's an excellent deal, though as this appears to be a limited time offer, we'd urge you to get your skates on so that you don't miss out on a bargain.

Best Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds deal

Apple's flagship AirPods Pro 2 were the first earbuds to earn the colossal company its first five-star review. Thanks to their H2 chip, the now-established boasted noise-cancelling and sonic performance to mix it with the best of them and helping Apple to tighten its grip on one of the most competitive markets in all of consumer audio.

Battery life is a solid six hours in the earbuds plus an extra 24 hours with the USB-C charging case, while four ear tip choices should mean that you get a nice fit. The Pro 2 also added Adaptive Transparency Mode, a reactive ANC feature which works brilliantly to cut out loud and sudden harsh noises on the fly.

The AirPods Pro 2 really do mix it with the best of them sonically. They're a joy to listen to, and as we said in our review, "the performance is engaging and entertaining right from the second we start listening. It’s a rich, powerful sound – every song played has a pleasing amount of solidity and weight".

Add in their excellent iOS integration, expanded range of features, pleasing build quality and general usability, and the five-star AirPods Pro 2 practically sell themselves. Head over to the EE Store if you're hankering after a pair.

