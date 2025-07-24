In the same way that you're probably excited about a spicy Bluetooth speaker deal, we were rather excited by the idea of the Sony ULT Field 3. We liked the ULT Field 1, and thought that this larger, sturdier alternative could see Sony nail the Bluetooth speaker formula and give us a proper alternative to all those JBLs.

Sadly, it didn't really work out. The ULT Field 3 shows signs of promise, but in terms of its design and performance, it failed to convince us that Sony really understands this side of the market.

Even when dropped by £50 at Amazon, it's a product we'd struggle fully to endorse, especially when there are so many great alternatives out in the world.

Sony Bluetooth speaker deal

Sony ULT Field 3 was £179 now £129 at Amazon (save £50) We tested the Sony ULT Field 3 at £159, but many listings now place its full RRP at a hefty £179, making this a £50 drop. That's a big saving, but we'd still steer you towards better value alternatives if you're hunting a tasty wireless deal.

It brings us no joy to say it, but we wouldn't tell a close mate to go and buy the Sony ULT Field 3 if they were in the market for the best Bluetooth speaker possible. This is a solid discount from a brand we've lauded for its outstanding wireless headphones, but with Bluetooth speakers, and the brand's rather hit-and-miss ULT range of products, it's a different story.

The ULT Field 3 seems to be evidence that Sony doesn't 'get' what Bluetooth speakers are about. It's design is rugged and sturdy, but it lacks any sense of fun or pizzazz. Compared with JBL's colourful, funky roster, it's a bit of a bland slab.

Sonically, it's a similar story. There's an openness to the sound that we appreciate, but the bass reproduction lacks clarity, punch and proper texture. Dynamics aren't particularly well-rendered either, and that stops us from becoming truly involved in our music.

As we said in our review, the problem is that "there’s nothing particularly offensive about how the Sony ULT Field 3 sounds, but by the same token, there’s nothing really memorable about it".

What are the alternatives?

So, what should you get instead. Below, we've listed the finest alternatives to the ULT Field 3 – some more expensive, some cheaper – so that you end up with a product that won't let you down.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner JBL Charge 5 was 160 now £93 at Amazon (save £67)The JBL Charge 5 is a legend, pure and simple. We've written often about how much we love and respect is for its all-around credentials, and now that the sixth-gen sequel has arrived, it often drops to ridiculous lows. £93 for a multiple Award-winner? That is a steal.

Five stars JBL Flip 7 was £129 now £115 at Amazon (save £14)The The JBL Flip 7 is a superb portable Bluetooth speaker that combines rugged design and great sound with ease. With new levels of clarity and insight, skilful handling of dynamics and rhythms and an excellent build quality, the Flip 7 has earned every single one of the five stars we awarded it earlier this year. A future legend.

Five stars Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) was £199 now £158 at Amazon (save £41) Like the Charge 5 above, the B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) has been superseded by a newer unit. That's good news for deal hunters, as it's dropped the five-star speaker down by an absolute packet. Portable, classy and with a refined, entertaining character, it's lovely item at an even lovelier price.

