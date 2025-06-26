JLab has unveiled a host of new Bluetooth speakers in a bid to muscle in on the portable audio market.

Offering four models which combine well-specced feature sets with LED lighting and competitive prices, JLab's new range could appeal to users looking for party-ready speakers that won't leave them bankrupt.

Let's start with the smallest of the group, the JLab Pop Party.

Billed as the brand's portable, low-cost option, the Pop Party is roughly the size of JBL's five-star Go 4 rival, a five-watt speaker with a 5cm radiator at the base of the unit for pumping out those lower-end frequencies.

The titchy new unit offers 8 hours of playtime from a single charge, while an IPX5 waterproof rating should keep it protected from the elements when you're on the go.

There's also a small carry loop, further adding to the Pop Party's portable credentials.

If you want something a touch bigger, the JLab Go Party sports a larger, cylindrical form in a similar vein to the five-star JBL Flip 7.

Packing dual 5cm full-range drivers alongside dual 5cm passive woofers and boasting 10 watts of amplification, the Go Party promises a significant step up in power and performance from the smaller Pop Party.

The Go Party offers around 16 hours at its most efficient, while there's a 3.5mm aux input if you want to hook up your wired device directly.

There's also a top-mounted rotary control knob for managing functions such as volume and power – we like a rotary control knob.

What if you need something even bigger? Larger than the Go Party but still reasonably portable in terms of size and form, the JBuds Party (slightly confusing name) is powered by 30 watts of amplification, packing twin 5cm passive woofers alongside two 6cm full-range drivers.

The JBuds Party's battery life maxes out at 12 hours, but you do get a 3.5mm aux connection alongside an in-built microphone for making hands-free calls.

An IPX6 waterproof rating means you should be able to submerge it in water for up to 30 minutes, if that's your thing, while a flexible carry handle means you can bring the speaker with you on your travels.

Let's round things off with the big boy. The JLab Epic Party Speaker is a burly speaker which dwarves the likes of the hefty Sonos Move 2 and the Ultimate Ears Epicboom.

Packing twin 6cm full-range drivers alongside dual 13cm passive woofers, the 100-watt speaker promises 360-degree sound that, as we heard during our demo, goes pretty loud and proud.

The Epic Party can eke out around 16 hours of battery life, while a USB-C port is on hand for charging up your portable device. There are also aux and 6.35mm jacks for connecting physical devices, as well as a healthy IPX6 waterproof certification if you're taking it outside.

All of the above speakers in JLab's new roster are capable of being synced together via the brand's LabSynch technology, which lets you tether up to 100 compatible models via the companion JLab app.

They're also fitted with LED lights. These can also be synced via the app, although switching those lights on will drain those battery figures somewhat.

We had fun switching between LED settings while we had all four of the speakers connected, creating a synchronised light show worthy of a '90s disco.

All of JLab's new Bluetooth speakers are available now. Prices are as follows:

- Pop Party: £25 / €30

- Go Party: £40 / €40

- JBuds Party: £60 / €70

- Epic Party: £160 / €200

