Back in April we brought you the news that Porsche was getting a major infotainment upgrade and the addition of Dolby Atmos support.

Now we can add another member of the Volkswagen Group (VAG) to the list of brands getting a sonic boost. Starting in July we are going to see the arrival of the first Audis compatible with the format.

As was the case with Porsche, the feature is going to be limited to certain models, at least with the initial rollout.

In this case, it’s the Audi Q7, Q8, A8 and Audi e-tron GT models fitted with Bang & Olufsen’s Premium 3D Sound System or Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D Sound System. According to Audi’s press release, they have been “specially adapted to integrate Dolby Atmos”.

As was the case with the Porsche rollout, you will need to access tracks via the streaming services found within the Audi Application Store, which is accessed through Audi’s infotainment system, MMI (Multi Media Interface).

To take advantage of tracks available in the immersive audio format, you will need to have either an Amazon Music, Audible or Tidal subscription.

Like the Porsche rollout, it has been confirmed that Dolby Atmos support won't be backwards compatible with older models and will only be available on models on sale from July onwards.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Audi is the latest automotive manufacturer to announce Dolby Atmos support, with Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, Lotus and Cadillac all offering a more immersive listening experience with certain models.

We shall have to wait to see whether Dolby Atmos in an Audi can reduce anyone to tears until we can take one of the compatible cars for a spin.

MORE:

Porsche is bringing Dolby Atmos audio to its in-car hi-fis, but there’s a catch

I switched from Bose’s surround sound system to Burmester’s 3D hi-fi in the Porsche Taycan, and was blown away

I listened to the Apple Spatial Audio system that makes people cry – and it’s the future