Apple secretly announced a Dolby Atmos rival at WWDC – and it could bring a new dimension to immersive viewing

Apple's mainstream announcements at its annual developer conference, which was held earlier this month, mostly concerned the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS and tvOS.

However there was one major audio-focused announcement that went under the radar.

During the developer-focused sessions of WWDC that follow the livestream, Apple revealed Apple Spatial Audio Format (ASAF). Aside from the Apple Watch, this new spatial audio format can be accessed on every product in Apple's ecosystem, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TV 4K and Macs.

It has been developed with the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset in mind, in an effort to bring the immersive audio in line with the immersive video experience. It will be delivered via a new audio codec called Apple Positional Audio Codec, or APAC for short.

Blake Gordon, Apple's Immersive Video Engineer, stated at WWDC 25 (via FlatpanelsHD) that "ASAF enables truly externalized audio experiences by ensuring acoustic cues are used to render the audio. It's composed of new metadata coupled with linear PCM, and a powerful new spatial renderer that's built into Apple platforms."

What makes this new audio format so interesting is that it can reportedly adapt the audio to the object's position on screen, as well as the listener's position. Gordon also notes that "sounds in ASAF come from all directions in any position, and at any distance".

According to FlatpanelsHD, the spatial adaptation will allow for real-time adjustments for both your position, as well as dynamically adjusting sound effects with changes to reverb, volume and echo.

This is where the Vision Pro comes into play, as it will use its head tracking capabilities and positional data from the built-in sensors to create a more immersive and closely matched audio experience based on what you're seeing on the Vision Pro's OLED display.

Apple's foray into spatial audio is by no means new; we're familiar with Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head Tracking on its AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max wireless earbuds and headphones.

However, this new format seems to be Apple putting its mark on the world of immersive audio, especially after Samsung and Google has recently released its own version to the world. Eclipsa Audio is currently available on Samsung's 2025 TV lineup, as well as its most recent soundbars.

However, at the time of writing it only works with a selection of specific content, with YouTube being the only platform that officially supports it thus far.

There is, of course, the big competitor we can't forget about. Apple has featured Dolby Atmos support on many of its products and services, including Apple TV+ and Apple Music; so we don't see ASAF taking the fight directly to Dolby immediatly.

However, Apple has stated that APAC will be required for all Immersive Video content. That could involve Dolby Atmos being supported by the codec, however, Apple could very well be setting up a system to prioritise its own immersive audio format.

As is the case with Eclipsa Audio, it seems as though ASAF will be limited to a specific use case for the time being. That being said, we'll be keeping a close eye on it to see if Apple can disrupt the immersive audio landscape in the near future.

