Here are the 3 big home cinema and audio announcements we're hoping to see at Apple's WWDC event

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, better known as WWDC, officially commences on Monday, 9th of June, and we already have a wish list of announcements we're hoping to see during the live-streamed event.

WWDC is all about new software announcements, so we're already expecting to see the latest iterations of iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS in action. However, Apple has also been known to drop in a handful of hardware announcements in the past.

The Apple Vision Pro launched at WWDC 2023, and Apple has also launched redesigned MacBooks during previous WWDC live-streams, so new products aren't entirely out of the question.

While we're more enticed by the prospect of new HomePods, Apple TV 4K streamers and AirPods first and foremost, it's likely that Apple will save those announcements for a dedicated hardware announcement event.

Regardless, we can dream, so here are the hardware and software announcements we hope to see at WWDC 25...

AirPlay 3

(Image credit: Adobe Stock)

Apple's wireless casting feature is commonplace in a wide range of home cinema and hi-fi equipment, and for iPad and iPhone users, it's a very nice feature to have.

Having the ability to beam video and/or audio to your TV, soundbar, amplifier or wireless speaker at the click of a button is a major draw of Apple's ecosystem, and it's simplified the idea of streaming to your hi-fi system for many.

However, AirPlay 2, the current version of Apple's casting system, does have a few limitations that we'd like to see addressed in a future version.

Video-wise, AirPlay 2 is limited to 1080p; unsurprisingly, we'd like to see that increased to 4K. It appears as though Google Cast, Google's answer to AirPlay, which is supported on Android smartphones and the Google TV Streamer, is capable of wireless 4K casting, so we'd like to see Apple catch up, especially on the Apple TV 4K.

Furthermore, audio limitations prevent wireless hi-res audio streams, as AirPlay 2 limits audio to 16-bit/44.1kHz or 24-bit/48kHz, and Dolby Atmos is also not supported over a wireless connection.

This is, of course, easier said than done, as limitations surrounding bandwidth apply; however, an improved audio codec that can rival Sony's LDAC or Qualcomm's aptX HD would be a huge boost to AirPlay's repertoire.

A new HomePod (with a screen, perhaps?)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Apple's HomePod range feels a little bit neglected compared to the iPhones, iPads and Macs. The surprise HomePod 2 dropped with little fanfare in 2023, while the HomePod Mini is still awaiting a proper sequel despite sitting on Apple Store shelves for over four and a half years.

Rumours have circulated of a new HomePod device that will sport a display of some sort for quite some time, though these are yet to materialise. So, could Apple drop a major new audio announcement at WWDC?

We're not holding our breath, but as we've previously mentioned, Apple has taken WWDC as an opportunity to unveil its more enthusiast-level products, such as the Vision Pro headset, before.

Thus an upgraded HomePod isn't entirely out of the question, be that a flagship model or a much-needed update to the HomePod Mini.

(Image credit: Apple)

Leaks and rumours of a huge tvOS update sprang up last week, with a major shake-up to the user interface speculated as a major feature. Apple is reportedly overhauling the software for all of its operating systems, with an equally huge refresh reportedly slated for iOS.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a reputable Apple insider who has correctly predicted major product releases including the Tandem OLED-touting iPad Pro M4, claims that a Vision Pro-inspired rework is coming to tvOS, with a translucent, glass-like theme at its core.

A fresh coat of paint would be appreciated, especially considering tvOS has looked the same since it launched 10 years ago, and considering the Apple TV 4K already nails picture and sound performance, so we'll gladly take an aesthetic upgrade.

We also think that we're well overdue a new Apple TV 4K streamer, as the currently available model is coming up on three years old. While the Apple TV 4K (2022) remains a top-notch media streamer, Apple could expand its lineup with a more powerful model or even a cheaper streaming stick to take on Amazon's popular products.

