The Apple TV 4K could see its biggest software update yet with the introduction of tvOS 19. The streamer is getting its first big user-interface overhaul since the platform launched, according to a report.

Apple is set to hold its annual WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) on the 9th of June, where we will presumably see the next iteration of Apple's software ecosystem, which includes iOS, iPadOS and, most relevant here, tvOS.

Despite the conference not happening for another two weeks, an early report from a reputable Apple insider could hint at what we can expect from tvOS 19.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has correctly predicted numerous Apple launches in the past, including the iPad Pro M4 release, says that the new version of Apple’s smart TV user interface will see a major design overhaul, which will reportedly be influenced by its Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Gurman states that “the new look is slicker and more modern.” The development name “solarium“ could suggest a “more translucent, glass-like interface, potentially featuring depth effects and adaptation to ambient lighting or other environmental cues,” according to FlatpanelsHD.

Notably, this will be the Apple TV's first operating system overhaul since tvOS launched on the 2015 Apple TV HD.

And it's not just tvOS that is supposedly getting a design overhaul; we could also see these changes reflected on Apple's iPhone and iPad operating systems.

Keep in mind that these claims are pre-release, and that they should be taken with a pinch of scepticism. As we know, nothing is official until Apple makes the announcement itself, and a lot can change behind the scenes between now and WWDC.

This news comes hot on the heels of Google's Android TV 16 announcement, which appears to be a modest upgrade over the existing version of Google TV with a minor design change at its core.

