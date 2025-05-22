Google TV's next update includes a feature that could spell trouble for Dolby Atmos

Google's annual developer conference, I/O, took place yesterday, and it revealed the latest version of Android which is set to come to Google-powered TVs in the near future.

It was recently confirmed that Google will roll out major updates to its Google TV operating system using a two year cycle, meaning its jumping from Android 14 to 16, skipping over Android 15 in the process. So what's new for the latest edition of Google's TV operating system?

It confirmed that Eclipsa Audio will roll out to more devices with this update, which could spell trouble for Dolby Atmos.

The Eclipsa immersive audio format was developed in partnership with Samsung, which has already advertised support for Eclipsa Audio on its 2025 TVs and soundbars.

While this open-source alternative for Atmos should be on Dolby's radar, it needn't worry too much yet, as Google has confirmed that it will only work with YouTube at launch. However, there is always scope for it to expand to more streaming services in the future.

Furthermore, Android 16 brings a system called MediaQualityManager to Google TV, which will allow developers to amend picture and sound settings within their apps. This, in theory, should allow streaming apps to optimise vital settings to best suit the content shown.

This isn't technically a new phenomenon, as some apps already offer special calibrated picture modes that can tweak your TV's settings based on data sent over the air when you play content on a supported service.

Amazon Prime Video Calibrated Mode, which is available on Sony TVs now, and we saw in action on the upcoming Panasonic Z90B OLED TV, is a good example.

As this is a new Android update, there is, of course, AI aplenty. Android 16 brings Gemini to Google TV, which should handle voice requests and make smarter content recommendations too; something we've seen in part on the Google TV Streamer.

There is also a very subtle redesign as part of Google's new "Material 3 Expressive" design language, which rounds out some of the sharper edges and features a more contrasty colour scheme.

It's worth noting that this design enhancement only really applies to the main settings menu, and that the home screen will remain unchanged, according to 9To5Google.

Elsewhere, the updates coming to Google TV via Android 16 seem subdued. Google notes in its official Android developer spec sheets that we should see more reliable HDMI-CEC and improved playback stability.

Google also confirms that its TV operating system will work with Android XR, which is its new mixed reality software system that's set to power a swathe of upcoming smart glasses and headsets.

We'll admit, this isn't the most enthralling software update, though new features are always welcome. Android 16 will reportedly begin rolling out later this year, and we expect to see it on Google's latest TV streamer, as well as its older Chromecast with Google TV device.

We also expect to see the current handful of manufacturers that use Google TV for their TVs and projectors, such as Sony, Philips, TCL, Epson and Xgimi, to update their systems down the line; though no dates have been confirmed as of yet.

