Hisense has announced its 2025 TV lineup for the UK, and it's definitely covering all bases.

The range encompasses Mini LED models, a model that doubles as a piece of art when not in use, and screen sizes up to 100 inches in size.

Wondering if one of its new offerings is for you? Let's see what's on offer.

What's new?

Next-gen Mini LED

The new range is spearheaded by three new Mini LED models: the U7Q, U7Q Pro and U8Q. These are Hisense's most advanced Mini LED TVs yet, with more dimming zones promising more control of brightness, contrast and colours.

The new 165Hz Game Mode Ultra should deliver smooth, lag-free gameplay and super-fast responsiveness, though you'll need a specced-up gaming PC to see the benefit (consoles top out at 120Hz).

These new Mini LED models also offer Dolby Atmos sound and Quantum Dot Colour.

More HDMI 2.1 sockets

The U8Q has three HDMI 2.1 sockets, as does the UXQ (though this model won't launch in the UK). That makes Hisense one of the few TV brands (along with LG and Samsung) to offer more than two HDMI 2.1 ports on their TVs.

This matters because it lets you plug in more than one modern console or gaming PC, along with a soundbar or surround sound system, without sacrificing any of the features by relying on an HDMI 2.0 connection.

Common sense, you might think. But it's amazing how many TV brands still don't do it.

Bigger screens

Hisense claims it's the world's number one maker of TVs with screens that are 100 inches and over in size. The above Mini LED models all launch with models up to 100 inches for a more immersive experience.

But it's not just Mini LED models getting a size boost – QLED models also come super sized. Like its predecessor, the E7Q Pro is available up to 100 inches in size, while the more affordable A7Q series scales up to 75 inches.

OLED + QLED

As well as three QLED models (E7Q Pro, E7Q and A7Q), there's one new OLED model joining the fray: the A85Q.

This boasts pixel dimming to draw a stark line between light and dark parts of the picture, enhancing the depth. OLED TVs usually have incredible dark depths, but can't go as bright as some rival technologies, so it'll be interesting how Hisense's solo OLED for 2025 fares.

It also has what Hisense calls "pixel maintenance technology" to reduce the risk of burn-in, plus Colour Correction Technology to precisely adjust colours.

AI or the highway

Like all major TV makers, Hisense is using AI to improve the audio/visual experience. The U8Q and U7 Pro TVs feature Hisense's latest Hi-View AI Engine Pro, which automatically adjusts the picture and sound in real time.

AI Clear Voice helps make dialogue more intelligible over background sounds, while AI Depth enhances each layer of the image to create more depth. The 3D Sound Upscaler aims to create 3D sound effects without the need for up-firing drivers or surround sound speakers.

Other TVs in the range (including the U7Q and A85Q Mini-LED TVs, and E7Q Pro, E7Q and A7Q QLED models) use the bog-standard Hisense AI Engine. While it might lack the features of the Hi-View AI Engine Pro, it does have dedicated picture modes for sports, films and gaming, plus an extra motion enhancer. And the AI Energy Saving Light Sensor automatically adjusts brightness on the fly.

An arty take on a TV

Hisense has its own take on Samsung's The Frame TV – you know, the one that looks like a picture frame and can display works of art on screen when you're not watching it. Like a TV for people who don't like TV.

Hisense's is called the S7 Canvas. It comes in a 65-inch model to complement the 55-incher. But given that model's two-star rating, we don't hold high hopes for the bigger model.

No aerial required

Hisense also has some new Freely models – Freely being the platform launched last year by the British terrestrial broadcasters that brings live and catch-up TV over the internet, no aerial required.

The A5Q and A4Q are both small TVs with 4K Direct Lit LED panels, Dolby Atmos audio and Quantum Dot Colour technology. We're promised "stunning clarity and true-to-life colour".

Hisense 2025 UK TV range breakdown

Those are the changes in a broad brush way, now for the detail.

Hisense is announcing the details in dribs and drabs, so we'll be updating this article every time we get more info on a particular model.

Here's what we know so far.

U8Q

The U8Q replaces the U8N, which scored four stars in our review. It's another Mini LED TV, and is even better for gamers than its predecessor.

Its 165Hz Game Mode Ultra feature promises "smooth, responsive gameplay with crystal-clear visuals" – though it will only be of interest to PC gamers, as consoles are limited to a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It also has a Game Bar menu, giving you quick access to gaming settings. And gamers of all stripes will get the most from their machines using the three HDMI 2.1 connections.

Other gaming features include variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM), as well as FreeSync Premium Pro.

On the audio side you get a 4.1.2-channel speaker system, and Dolby Atmos for more immersive sound.

The VIDAA U9 Smart operating system brings all the usual apps, and there's Quantum Dot Colour with over a billion shades, and Filmmaker Mode to reduce post-production processing for a truer image that's closer to the director's original vision.

The U8Q comes in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 100 inches.

55U8Q: £1799

65U8Q: £2199

75U8Q: £2799

85U8Q: £3599

100U8Q: £5299

U7Q

Following the U6N, the U7Q is another budget to mid-range TV with some impressive specs for the money.

Its peak brightness of 1000 nits might be half that offered by the U7Q Pro, but the screen promises "exceptional brightness, contrast and clarity."

The Hi-View AI Engine is always optimising the picture to provide the best viewing experience. And it has some gaming features, like support for refresh rates up to 144Hz (165Hz on the 100-inch variant), VRR and ALLM. It also supports FreeSync Premium (and FreeSync Premium Pro on the 100-inch variant), and HDR10+ Gaming.

The 2.1-channel sound system has Dolby Atmos for added virtual height channels, and it supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive.

The U7Q comes in more sizes than the U7Q Pro.

50U7Q: £999

55U7Q: £1299

65U7Q: £1599

75U7Q: £1899

85U7Q: £2799

100U7Q: £4599

U7Q Pro

The U7Q Pro is just like the U7Q above, but it doesn't come in a 55-inch variant. It also has double the peak brightness (2000 nits compare to 1000 nits), Quantum Dot Colour and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro to optimise brightness and contrast.

It supports a 165Hz Game Mode Ultra (the standard U7Q only supports up to 144Hz, except for the 100-inch variant which matches the Pro's 165Hz). And it has four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it ideal for gamers with multiple machines and a sound system (which will take up one of those ports).

The Game Bar menu provides quick access to game-specific features, and it has the Hi-View AI Engine Pro to optimise every scene.

Other features include IMAX Enhanced, VRR and ALLM, while there's also a 2.1.2-channel sound system built in and an eco-friendly solar remote control which can last over 100 days before needing recharging.

The U7Q Pro comes in five sizes.

55U7Q Pro: £1499

65U7Q Pro: £1799

75U7Q Pro: £2099

85U7Q Pro: £2999

100U7Q Pro: £4799

