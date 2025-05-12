Panasonic completes its 2025 TV lineup with new mid-range OLED and LCD TVs

Panasonic has unveiled its complete 2025 television line-up, headlined by the flagship Panasonic Z95B, alongside an array of OLED and LED models all promising to deliver improvements in display tech, processing power and smart features.

While that TV was revealed at CES 2025 alongside its Mini LED counterpart, the W95B, we've been eagerly awaiting to see what else Panasonic had in store for its 2025 TV lineup, and it appears as though our patience has paid off.

It unveiled its new range at its European headquarters in Weisbaden, Germany, with new mid-range OLED and LCD TVs joining the two flagship models.

There's a lot to cover, so let’s crack on:

Panasonic Z95B

(Image credit: Future)

The Z95B OLED, which we previously went hands-on with at CES 2025, leads Panasonic's new range with *deep breath* LG Display's innovative Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel technology (aka, Four-Stack OLED).

This evolution uses a four-layer emission structure that refines light wavelength and increases colour purity, delivering a dramatic 40 per cent improvement in light efficiency compared to previous generations.

Or to put it another way, the end result is substantially increased brightness, with Philips claiming up to 3700 nits peak brightness for its sets using the same panel technology – alongside deeper blacks and richer, more nuanced colours.

Early side-by-side comparisons have shown this new panel delivers visibly more dazzling highlights than its predecessor, while maintaining OLED's signature black level performance. And if the LG G5 (which uses the same panel) is anything to go by, we have high expectations.

On the cooling front, the Z95B uses Panasonic's ThermalFlow cooling system – inspired by race car aerodynamics – which features a completely redesigned airflow structure with optimised component placement and vent positioning.

This system is said to dissipate heat more efficiently, maintaining peak panel performance and enabling consistently high brightness without compromising accuracy – a critical consideration for the heat output of the new panel technology.

The Z95B runs on Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MK II, promising to deliver exceptional image clarity through its 4K Remaster Engine, improved gradation handling and advanced streaming noise reduction. Naturally, we’ll have to wait for our thorough review before making any final judgments.

It also supports all major HDR formats,i ncluding HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision IQ, with the latter working alongside embedded ambient light sensors to dynamically adjust picture quality based on room conditions.

The audio system has been completely revamped too, with a newly designed 360-degree Soundscape Pro arrangement featuring repositioned line array speakers (front-firing, upward-firing, and side speakers) for wider sound dispersion, and a more dynamic soundstage.

The integrated subwoofer has also been upgraded from 20W to 30W with an open structure design supporting deeper, clearer bass frequencies.

For gamers, the Z95B offers a 144Hz refresh rate and supports all key gaming features, including VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision Gaming, though it retains the somewhat limiting provision of just two HDMI 2.1 ports (one with eARC).

The Z95B will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch sizes from September 2025. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Panasonic Z90B and Z80B

(Image credit: Future)

The Z90B (available in 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and a new 77-inch size) inherits many features from the flagship model, including the Z95B’s HCX Pro AI Processor and built-in Fire TV smarts.

The larger Z90B models (55-inch and above) also benefit from the Master OLED Pro panel, which, according to Panasonic, delivers enhanced brightness capability while maintaining colour accuracy.

While not offering the same peak brightness levels as the flagship Z95B, the Master OLED Pro panel still aims to provides superior contrast ratios and colour reproduction compared to standard OLED panels, with optimised light output for more vibrant HDR content. Elsewhere, the 42-inch and 48-inch variants feature standard OLED panels.

Audio is powered by Dolby Atmos, a 30W subwoofer, and front-firing speakers across all sizes. For gaming, the Z90B includes Game Mode Extreme, HDMI 2.1 capabilities, and support for VRR at up to 144Hz, alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

The Z90B will be available from June 2025, with pricing yet to be announced.

It's joined by the Z80B (available in 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes), which serves as Panasonic's entry point to OLED. Powered by the standard HCX Processor, it aims to deliver the deep blacks and vibrant colours OLED technology is known for, alongside 4K Ultra HD resolution.

The Z80B also supports Dolby Vision, Filmmaker Mode, and HDR10+, while the audio system includes Panasonic Surround Sound Pro with Dolby Atmos compatibility. Gamers can also take advantage of Game Mode Extreme, AMD FreeSync Premium certification, HDMI 2.1, and VRR support up to 120Hz.

Premium LED line-up: W95B, W85B and W61A

(Image credit: Future)

Complementing the OLED range, Panasonic has also unveiled its 2025 LED TV lineup, kicking off with the W95B Mini LED TV, delivering promises of improved colour stability, thanks to a refined double area control system with high colour gamut backlighting and real-time proprietary colour tuning.

The independent LED driving technology reportedly increases backlight zones by over 2.5 times compared to previous models, resulting in assurances of superior contrast and detail.

The W95B also introduces Hybrid Tone Mapping technology for vibrant, lifelike visuals even in high-brightness areas, hoping to eliminate the colour washout often associated with conventional tone mapping setups.

The W85B serves as a step-down QLED option with an enhanced 120Hz panel, HCX processor and HDR Bright Panel Plus, delivering outstanding picture quality for films, TV shows and games, complemented by Dolby Vision HDR technology.

It joins the W80A, which carries on from last year and sports a 60Hz QLED panel.

An unexpected addition to the range is the W61A, which is a more energy-efficient version of the currently available W60A. It features a 60Hz UHD LED panel, as well as Panasonic's 4K Colour Engine processor and the TiVo operating system. Like its more expensive counterparts, it also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Availability

The flagship Z95B OLED will launch in September 2025, with the Z90B available from June 2025. The Z80B series and LED models (W61A, W85B and W95B) will follow, though specific launch dates have not yet been announced. Pricing information for the entire range will be revealed closer to retail availability.

As we noted in our hands-on review of the Z95B at CES 2025, the model shows significant promise with its visible brightness improvements, refined colour reproduction and redesigned audio system.

We'll be putting all of Panasonic's new models through their paces in our testing rooms as they become available to see how they compare to LG's impressive G5, which uses the same groundbreaking panel technology.

