Philips has announced pricing for its 2025 TV range, revealing a very pleasant surprise that could seriously disrupt the current OLED landscape.

The OLED910, which is a collaboration between Philips and legendary British speaker manufacturer Bowers & Wilkins, sports a price tag that undercuts a lot of its key rivals.

In fact, at £2199 for the 65-inch model or £3339 for the 77-inch version, this OLED TV doesn't just undercut its competition, it pulls the rug out from right underneath them.

With a next-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED display that boasts a claimed peak brightness of 3700 nits, the Philips OLED910's rivals include the LG G5, Sony Bravia 8 II and Samsung S95F.

However, the 65-inch models of those TVs cost £3299, £2999 and £3399 respectively. That could put the OLED910 at a huge advantage, as we're talking savings in the region of £800 to £1200.

The OLED910 features an 81W 3.1 channel Bowers & Wilkins sound system, Google TV, and Philips' latest 9th Gen P5 AI processor. Ambilight is also featured, specifically in the firm's top, and rather glorious, four-sided configuration.

The OLED910 is set to go on sale at Amazon, Currys, AO and Richer Sounds in September, so you'll have to be patient if you want to snap this TV up.

Philips also announced pricing and availability for two more of its premium OLED TVs. The flagship OLED950 will officially release in October for £2799 at 65 inches and £3399 for the 77-inch version.

That also feels like a relative bargain considering it's also a competitor to the LG G5 and its aforementioned peers.

The OLED950 also sports a Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, as well as an upgraded Dual Engine 9th Gen P5 AI processor and four-sided Ambilight.

Interestingly, the B&W sound system has been stripped, with a discreet 70W 2.1 channel speaker system, featuring a rear-mounted subwoofer.

This could be a good thing, however. We've been asking for a TV that includes a powerful OLED display without an expensive sound system that enthusiasts will inevitably want to replace with a soundbar or surround sound package for a while.

Philips' upcoming mid-range OLED, the OLED810, will also launch soon, though we currently only have pricing for the 77-inch model, which will cost £2199.

It drops down to an OLED EX panel, which should offer a touch more brightness over a standard OLED (Philips claims 1500 nits). It also sports a 70W 2.1 channel sound system and three-sided Ambilight.

The final model in Philips' 2025 OLED lineup is the OLED760, an entry-level model with a 1000-nit OLED EX panel, a slightly older 7th Gen P5 AI processor, and Titan OS instead of Google TV.

It also seems rather affordable, as it starts at £1199 for the 55-inch version. The 65-inch model will launch at £1499, and the 77-inch model will be available for £1999.

Both the OLED810 and OLED760 will be available towards the end of June.

Philips has also announced availability for its Mini LED and QLED models, with the flagship MLED950 looking like a prime offering for gamers thanks to its 144Hz panel and four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets.

It comes with Titan OS and a 60W 4.1 channel sound system, as well as three-sided Ambilight. Philips suggests that it will only come in 65 inches, which will cost £1199.

Finally, we have the PUS8500, which seems to be a basic 4K QLED model featuring Titan OS, Pixel Precise Ultra HD picture processing, and three-sided Ambilight.

It's available now in a wide variety of screen sizes, ranging from 43 inches (£369) to 85 inches (£1349).

